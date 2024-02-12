Entertainment
Jon Stewart prepares for his daily return to the show with the help of Stephen Colbert
I stayed there for 16 years. I didn't know we were allowed to beautify the building and offices. Jon Stewart recently declared that he was returning to The daily show after bequeathing the office to Trevor Noah in 2015. Before Noah announced his departure in 2022, after seven years as host, he made various improvements to snack design and sourcing, Stewart said in a new episode of the Daily show: ears edition podcast. When We If it was there, it was designed in a plebeian chic style, I think you would call it, he told the showrunner and executive producer Just Flanz and writer and co-executive producer Zhubin Parang, comparing the previous setup to that of a satirical film about what it means to work in a bureaucratic nightmare.
Aesthetic changes aside, Stewart is excited about his homecoming, which begins Feb. 12 and continues every Monday night through the 2024 election. The rest of the week's episodes, which will also be produced by Stewart, will be led by the show's correspondents and frequent guest hosts like Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, And Dulc Sloan. For me, it's not just about the election, Stewart said of returning to his longtime post. If you want to be present in this world, you have to be present in this conversation and you have to be as relentless and tenacious as the counter-narrative that is forming.
Upstream of its Daily show Returning, Stewart stopped by the post-Super Bowl episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to collect his belongings under the hosts' desk. Well, you know, I obviously lived under your office since I left The daily show, Stewart said in reference to the long-running part, later adding: The fact is, I have to leave this office and come back under the desk. Daily show desk. I probably shouldn't have chosen while you were recording, that was probably stupid of me.
However Stéphane Colbert said he accepted Stewart's need to leave, he claimed, you cannot leave until I have inspected your living space or I will not return your security deposit. The couple then filed into the furnished space under Colbert's desk, decorated with a statuette of Emmy as a toothbrush holder and a J-Stew + B-Springsteen 4-Eva print on the wall . This all sounds good, Colbert said. I was afraid you were going to try to put down one of your rescue animals and violate the apartment's strict no llamas policy.
Despite appearing like a real-life llama (or was it an alpaca?), Colbert and Stewart said their goodbyes alongside a montage of their various on-camera shots over the years.
With that chapter closed, Stewart explained his reasons for returning to The daily show on the series' podcast, highlighting the threat of AI, which he called an information laundering system, a vacuum that takes all human information and then spits it out in some sort of reconstituted form.
He also discussed how misinformation has spread through the expansion of social media. It's a much more dire situation, Stewart explained, but at least none of these social media entities have monetized this idea and encouraged misinformation, because that would be truly dangerous. I'm really happy that they are fighting so vigorously.
This marks Stewart's return to the late-night space following his October exit from his Apple TV+ series, The problem with Jon Stewart, following creative differences between the comedian and the streamer, reportedly over topics in the third season, including AI, China and elections. With his return to the kingdom, Stewart said he was eager to address the time that had passed since his last show. The daily show. “I'm excited for the audience to experience that split-second of dizziness that will happen when they see a familiar name in a familiar setting with a completely different face and head,” he joked. And I can't wait to see them go, wait, is this happening to me too? Because that would be weird.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/jon-stewart-plots-his-daily-show-return-with-an-assist-from-stephen-colbert
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mithun Chakraborty discharged from hospital, says PM Narendra Modi reprimanded him
- Jon Stewart prepares for his daily return to the show with the help of Stephen Colbert
- Ben Affleck just had his best weekend for Nike sneakers
- Nasdaq nears all-time high as Wall Street's record madness continues
- Why did Google change the name of Bard to Gemini? Sundar Pichai says it 'makes real sense'
- Brave New World Crewneck Jacket (Photos)
- Auburn football's best power positions ahead of spring training
- How much fascism would you want with that?
- Florida's 'Proud Boy' and adult film actor sentenced for participation in January 6 capital offense
- Mobileye CEO Shashua expects more self-driving cars to be on the road within two years due to advances in technology
- A Dutch court orders the Netherlands to stop all exports of F-35 parts to Israel
- Pakistani generals in spotlight after Khan's PTI party wins