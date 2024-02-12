Jon Stewart prepares for his daily return to the show with the help of Stephen Colbert

I stayed there for 16 years. I didn't know we were allowed to beautify the building and offices. Jon Stewart recently declared that he was returning to The daily show after bequeathing the office to Trevor Noah in 2015. Before Noah announced his departure in 2022, after seven years as host, he made various improvements to snack design and sourcing, Stewart said in a new episode of the Daily show: ears edition podcast. When We If it was there, it was designed in a plebeian chic style, I think you would call it, he told the showrunner and executive producer Just Flanz and writer and co-executive producer Zhubin Parang, comparing the previous setup to that of a satirical film about what it means to work in a bureaucratic nightmare.

Aesthetic changes aside, Stewart is excited about his homecoming, which begins Feb. 12 and continues every Monday night through the 2024 election. The rest of the week's episodes, which will also be produced by Stewart, will be led by the show's correspondents and frequent guest hosts like Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, And Dulc Sloan. For me, it's not just about the election, Stewart said of returning to his longtime post. If you want to be present in this world, you have to be present in this conversation and you have to be as relentless and tenacious as the counter-narrative that is forming.

Upstream of its Daily show Returning, Stewart stopped by the post-Super Bowl episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to collect his belongings under the hosts' desk. Well, you know, I obviously lived under your office since I left The daily show, Stewart said in reference to the long-running part, later adding: The fact is, I have to leave this office and come back under the desk. Daily show desk. I probably shouldn't have chosen while you were recording, that was probably stupid of me.

However Stéphane Colbert said he accepted Stewart's need to leave, he claimed, you cannot leave until I have inspected your living space or I will not return your security deposit. The couple then filed into the furnished space under Colbert's desk, decorated with a statuette of Emmy as a toothbrush holder and a J-Stew + B-Springsteen 4-Eva print on the wall . This all sounds good, Colbert said. I was afraid you were going to try to put down one of your rescue animals and violate the apartment's strict no llamas policy.

Despite appearing like a real-life llama (or was it an alpaca?), Colbert and Stewart said their goodbyes alongside a montage of their various on-camera shots over the years.

With that chapter closed, Stewart explained his reasons for returning to The daily show on the series' podcast, highlighting the threat of AI, which he called an information laundering system, a vacuum that takes all human information and then spits it out in some sort of reconstituted form.

He also discussed how misinformation has spread through the expansion of social media. It's a much more dire situation, Stewart explained, but at least none of these social media entities have monetized this idea and encouraged misinformation, because that would be truly dangerous. I'm really happy that they are fighting so vigorously.

This marks Stewart's return to the late-night space following his October exit from his Apple TV+ series, The problem with Jon Stewart, following creative differences between the comedian and the streamer, reportedly over topics in the third season, including AI, China and elections. With his return to the kingdom, Stewart said he was eager to address the time that had passed since his last show. The daily show. “I'm excited for the audience to experience that split-second of dizziness that will happen when they see a familiar name in a familiar setting with a completely different face and head,” he joked. And I can't wait to see them go, wait, is this happening to me too? Because that would be weird.