Bollywood Roundup: Anupam Kher, Saiee Manjrekar, Kartik Aaryan and more…

Anupam Kher: Saiee Manjrekar has great positive energy

Mumbai– Lead actor Anupam Kher shared his experience of working with Saiee M. Manjrekar in the film Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay, highlighting the positive and vibrant energy she brought on the set.

Anupam said: Whether you play silly charades with her, play word building with her, she always smiles. She has great energy and is a positive person.

The film, starring Guru Randhawa and Saiee, promises to be heartwarming family entertainment with a dramatic twist. The film is a romantic comedy and is set in Agra. The story revolves around two lovers and their crazy families.

It also stars Ila Arun and Telugu comedy legend Brahmanandam. Produced by Mach Films and Amit Bhatia, it will hit theaters on February 16.

Kartik Aaryan welcomes Vidya Balan's return to Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise

Mumbai– Actress Vidya Balan, who played the original role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is returning to the franchise for its third installment.

The actress will team up with Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Kartik gave a warm welcome to Vidya Balan, sharing a mash-up of the song Ami Je Tomar with visuals of the actress dancing to the song from Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Kartik's song from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

He wrote in the caption: And it happens, Og ​​Manjulika returns to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super excited to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to crackle #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.

Vidya Balan's iconic portrayal of Manjulika in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' left an indelible mark on the audience, creating a lasting impact that continues to resonate. In the second installment, Rooh Baba played by Kartik Aaryan also received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to release this Diwali.

Anjali Anand will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Dabba Cartel'

Mumbai– Actress Anjali Anand, who worked in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming 'Dabba Cartel' for Netflix.

Anjali joined the cast of the web show Dabba Cartel.

The show will be produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwanis, Excel Entertainment.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is also a part of the show, along with actor Gajraj Rao.

This will also be Anjali's third project with Shabana Azmi after 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' and 'Bun Tikki'.

For the moment, we don't know much about the series but filming has been completed. Anjali and the other cast will play housewives secretly running a high-stakes cartel.

Dabba Cartel is a female-led crime drama released on Netflix.

The story is considered a new and sensitive concept, and is expected to be another groundbreaking project from a web show.

Shruti Haasan: Hope Teach for Change expands across the nation

Hyderabad– Actress Shruti Haasan, who stole the show as the star of the fundraising fashion show 'Teach for Change', praised Lakshmi Manchu for her relentless efforts behind this noble initiative, aimed at the expansion of this effort to encompass all of South India. , and ultimately, the entire nation.

The ninth edition of the annual 'Teach for Change' fundraiser, held on Sunday in Hyderabad, saw the participation of fashion maestros Amit GT for women's wear and Shashank Chelmilla for men's wear.

The extravagant event, known for its blend of glamor and social impact, saw many actors walk the ramp. Shruti walked down the ramp for the fashion show in a black hooded indo western lehenga by Amit GT.

Speaking about the event, Shruti said, Lakshmi has been actively involved in Teach for Change's distinctive efforts within government schools, and I am delighted to join in this year. Ensuring that every child receives a quality education is paramount, and Teach for Change is making great strides in Telangana.

I hope that this initiative will extend to the whole of South India and, ultimately, to the entire country. Let's all contribute, in our own way, to have a significant impact together, she added.

Actress Lakshmi said, I really want to thank Shruti for taking time out for the show. She looked stunning on the ramp and I am sure her efforts will go a long way in making a positive impact on our efforts. All my actor friends have supported me and I see that as a huge blessing.

This effort will help thousands of children build a sustainable future and is worth it, she added.

The show saw the participation of 35 actors from Tollywood and Bollywood who joined Lakshmi Manchu on the ramp in an effort to create awareness about the noble work of Teach for Changes.

Celebrities like Seerat Kapoor, Faria Abdullah, Avantika Mishra, Lekha Prajapati, Alekya Harika, Rashi Singh, Akshara Gowda, Ashok Galla, Pradeep Machiraju, Viraj Ashwin, Adith, Shiva Kandkuri and Parupalli Kashyap had joined the march.

Rakul and Jackky to tie the knot on February 21, wedding card surfaces

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh and producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 21.

A copy of the wedding card shows the couple will have their pheras on Wednesday February 21. The painted card features the mandap surrounded by coconut trees and the sea in the background.

The opening card is in blue and white and bears the hashtag #ABDONOBHAGNA-NI

After dating for a few years, Rakul and Jackky chose Goa as their wedding venue. The two fell in love in the same place, according to reports.

Jackky's first film was Kal Kissne Dekha, released in 2009. He later starred in films such as FALTU, Ajab Gazabb Love, Rangrezz and Youngistaan, among others.

Rakul Singh made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli in 2009. She entered the world of Hindi cinema with Yaariyan, after which she acted in films such as De De Pyaar De, Runway 34, Chhatriwali, I Love You and Doctor G, among others. others. (IANS)