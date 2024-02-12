Celebrity birthdays for the week of February 18-24:

February 18: Singer Yoko Ono turns 91. Singer Herman Santiago of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 84 years old. Singer Irma Thomas is 83 years old. Actor Jess Walton (The Young and the Restless) is 78 years old. Singer Dennis DeYoung (Styx) is 77 years old. Actor Cybill Shepherd is 74 years old. Singer Randy Crawford is 72 years old. Actor John Travolta is 70 years old. Actor John Pankow (Mad About You) is 69 years old. Game show host Vanna White (Wheel of Fortune) is 67 years old. Actor Jayne Atkinson (Criminal Minds) is 67 years old. 65. Actress Greta Scacchi is 64 years old. Actor Matt Dillon is 60 years old. Rapper Dr. Dre is 59 years old. Actress Molly Ringwald is 56 years old. Actress Sarah Brown (As the World Turns) is 49 years old. Guitarist-keyboardist Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion is 49 years old. Actor Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project) is 47 years old. Actor Kristoffer Polaha (Ringer, Life Unexpected) is 47 years old. Nickel Creek guitarist Sean Watkins is 47 years old. Actor Tyrone Burton (The Parent Hood) is 45 years old. Musician Regina Spektor is 44 years old. Zac Cockrell of Alabama Shakes is 36 years old. Actor Shane Lyons (All That) is 36 years old. Actress Sarah Sutherland (Veep) is 36 years old. Actress Maiara Walsh (Desperate Housewives) is 36 years old.

February 19: Singer Smokey Robinson turns 84. Singer Lou Christie is 81 years old. Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi is 76 years old. Actor Stephen Nichols (The Young and the Restless) is 73 years old. Actor Jeff Daniels is 69 years old. Singer-guitarist Dave Wakeling (General Public, English Beat) is 68 years old. Talk show host Lorianne Crook is 67 years old. Actor Leslie David Baker (The Office) is 66 years old. Singer Seal is 61 years old. Actress Jessica Tuck (True Blood) is 61 years old. Phish drummer Jon Fishman is 59 years old. Actor Justine Bateman is 58 years old. Actor Benicio Del Toro is 57 years old. Actor Bellamy Young (Scandal) is 54 years old. Drummer Daniel Adair of Nickelback (and formerly of 3 Doors Down) is 49 years old. Singer-actress Haylie Duff (Napoleon Dynamite) is 39 years old. Skillet guitarist Seth Morrison is 36 years old. Actor Victoria Justice (Victorious) is 31 years old. Actor David Mazouz (Gotham) is 23 years old. Actor Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) is 20 years old.

February 20: Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie turns 83. Actress Brenda Blethyn (Atonement, Pride and Prejudice) is 78 years old. Actress Sandy Duncan is 78 years old. Actor Peter Strauss is 77 years old. Guitarist Billy Zoom of X is 76 years old. Country singer Kathie Baillie of Baillie and the Boys is 73 years old. Actor John Voldstad (Newhart) is 73 years old. Actor Anthony Head (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) is 70 years old. Actor James Wilby (Gosford Park) is 66 years old. Bassist Sebastian Steinberg (Soul Coughing) is 65 years old. Actor Joel Hodgson (Mystery Science Theater 3000) is 64 years old. Stone Roses singer Ian Brown is 61 years old. Actor French Stewart (Mom, Third Rock from the Sun) is 60 years old. Model Cindy Crawford is 58 years old. Actor Andrew Shue (Melrose Place) is 60 years old. 57. Actor Lili Taylor is 57 years old. Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell is 49 years old. Actor Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under) is 46 years old. Actor Jay Hernandez (Friday Night Lights, Crazy/Beautiful) is 46 years old. Actor Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine -Nine) is 46 years old. Guitarist Coy Bowles of the Zac Brown Band is 45 years old. Actor Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Boardwalk Empire) is 45 years old. Actor Majandra Delfino (Roswell) is 43 years old. Actor Jocko Sims (New Amsterdam) is 43 years old. Musician and A Prairie Home Companion host Chris Thile (Punch Brothers, Nickel Creek) is 43 years old. Actor-singer Jessie Mueller is 41 years old. Comedian Trevor Noah (The Daily Show) is 40 years old. Actor Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick, Fantastic Four) is 37 years old. Singer Rihanna is 36 years old. Actor Jack Falahee (How to Get Away With Murder) is 35 years old.

February 21: Actor Gary Lockwood (2001: A Space Odyssey) turns 87. Actor-director Richard Beymer (West Side Story, Twin Peaks) is 83 years old. Actor Peter McEnery is 84 years old. Record label executive David Geffen is 81 years old. Actor Tyne Daly is 78 years old. Actor Anthony Daniels (C3P0 in the Star Wars films) is 78 years old. Keyboardist Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads) is 75 years old. Actor Christine Ebersole is 71 years old. Actor William Petersen (CSI) is 71 years old. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 69 years old. Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter is 66 years old. Actor Kim Coates (Bad Blood, Sons of Anarchy) is 66 years old. Actor Jack Coleman (Heroes) is 66 years old. Actor Christopher Atkins is 63 years old. Actor William Baldwin is 61 years old. Actor Aunjanue Ellis (Quantico) is 55 years old. Eric Heatherly is 54 years old. Bassist Eric Wilson (Sublime) is 54 years old. Bassist Tad Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 51 years old. Singer Rhiannon Giddens of Carolina Chocolate Drops is 47 years old. Actor Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is 45 years old. Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt is 45 years old. Actor-director Jordan Peele of Key and Peele is 45 years old. Actor Brendan Sexton the Third (Boys Dont Cry) is 44 years old. Opera/pop singer Charlotte Church is 38 years old. Actor Ashley Greene (Twilight) is 37 years old. Actor Elliot Page (Inception, Juno) is 37 years old. Actor Corbin Bleu (High School Musical, Jump In!) is 35 years old. Actor Hayley Orrantia (The Goldbergs/former contestant on The X Factor) is 30 years old. Actress Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) is 28 years old.

February 22: Actor Paul Dooley turns 96. Actor John Ashton is 76 years old. Actress Julie Walters (Harry Potter films, Mamma Mia!) is 74 years old. Actress Ellen Greene (Pushing Daisies TV, Little Shop of Horrors films) is 73 years old. MacLachlan is 65 years old. Actress Rachel Dratch (30 Rock, Saturday Night Live) is 58 years old. Actor Paul Lieberstein (The Office) is 57 years old. Actor Jeri Ryan (Boston Public, Star Trek: Voyager) is 56 years old. TV co-host Clinton Kelly (The Chew, What Not to Wear) is 55 years old. Actor Thomas Jane (The Sweetest Thing) is 55 years old. Actress and singer Lea Solanga is 53 years old. Actor Jose Solano (Baywatch) is 53 years old. Drummer Scott Phillips of Creed and Alter Bridge is 51 years old. Singer James Blunt is 50 years old. Actor Drew Barrymore is 49 years old. Singer Tom Higgenson of Plain White Ts is 45 years old. Guitarist Joe Hottinger of Halestorm is 42 years old. Actor Zach Roerig (The Vampire Diaries) is 39 years old. Actor Daniel E. Smith (John Q.) is worth 34.

February 23: Actress Patricia Richardson (Strong Medicine, Home Improvement) turns 73. Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford is 72 years old. Singer Howard Jones is 69 years old. Guitarist Michael Wilton of Queensryche is 62 years old. Actress Kristin Davis (Sex and the City) is 59 years old. Actor Marc Price (Family Ties) is 56 years old. Television personality Daymond John (Shark Tank) is 55 years old. Actor Niecy Nash (Claws, Reno 911!) is 55 years old. Bassist Jeff Beres of Sister Hazel is 53 years old. Guitarist-keyboardist Lasse Johansson of The Cardigans is 51 years old. Songwriter Robert Lopez (Frozen) is 49 years old. Actor Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire) is 48 years old. The rapper Residente de Calle 13 is 46 years old. Actor Josh Gad (Frozen) is 43 years old. Actor Aziz Ansari (Parks and Recreation) is 41. Actress Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place, The Devil Wears Prada) is 41. Actor Tye White (Greenleaf) is 38 years old. Actor Dakota Fanning is 30 years old.

February 24: Actor Dominic Chianese (Boardwalk Empire, The Sopranos) turns 93. Singer Joanie Sommers is 83 years old. Actress Jenny OHara (Transparent, The Mindy Project) is 82 years old. Actor Barry Bostwick is 79 years old. Singer-producer Rupert Holmes is 77 years old. Actor Edward James Olmos is 77 years old. Musician George Thorogood is 74 years old. Actress Debra Jo Rupp (That 70s Show) is 73 years old. Actress Helen Shaver (The Color of Money) is 73 years old. Press correspondent Paula Zahn is 68 years old. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 66 years old. Actor Mark Moses (Desperate Housewives) is 66 years old. Actor Beth Broderick (Sabrina, The Teenage Witch) is 65 years old. Actor Emilio Rivera (Mayans MC) is 63 years old. Singer Michelle Shocked is 62 years old. Actor Billy Zane is 58 years old. Actor Bonnie Somerville (Code Black, NYPD Blue) is 50 years old. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Greene is 49 years old. Singer Brandon Brown of Mista is 41 years old. Gym Class Heroes drummer Matt McGinley is 41 years old. Actor Wilson Bethel (Hart of Dixie) is 40 years old. Actor Alexander Koch (Under the Dome) is 36 years old. Actor Daniel Kaluuya (Black Panther, Get Out) is 35 years old. Rapper-actor OShea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton) is 33 years old.