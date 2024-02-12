Jon Stewart returns to the 'Daily Show' Monday night for coverage of the 2024 elections





Jon Stewart is set to return Monday night to helm the show that made him, for many, the political voice of reason for a generation: Comedy Central's The Daily Show. Stewart took over the show in 1999 after his turbulent first two years with Craig Kilborn, and would host the show until June 2015, transforming it into a late-night television juggernaut and a must-see comedy respite from the cycle of 24-hour cable news. in the 21st century. The host and comedian was so popular that, in the final months of his departure, even President Barack Obama tried to delay his departure, joking that an executive order prohibited Stewart from leaving the show during his final appearance. At the time, Stewart spoke about his grueling commitment – working up to 100 hours a week – and its interference in his family life, as well as his growing cynicism about the American political system as the country prepared for the 2016 presidential election. Honestly, it was a combination of the limitations of my brain and a format geared towards an increasingly redundant process, which is our political process, The Guardian in 2015. “I'd covered an election four times, and it didn't seem like there would be anything very different about this one.” Stewart never intended to leave political commentary behind, however, returning to television through his show “The Problem with Jon Stewart” on AppleTV, where he addressed issues such as the concept of freedom, stock market following the GameStop phenomenon and the year 2022. midterms. Whether it's stand-up, performances, books or films, I see them all as different ways to continue a conversation about what it means to be a democratic nation and to enshrine in the constitution that all men are created equal but to live with. this for 100 years with slaves,” he explained to the Guardian in 2015. “How do these contradictions manifest themselves? With “The Problem” canceled in 2023, due to disagreements between Stewart and Apple over its planned coverage of China – which represents a fifth of Apple's market – and the Daily Show still looking for a new permanent host following the departure of Trevor Noah, the host long time saw an opportune moment to address these two questions. Stewart told CBS on Monday that he was looking to return to his old job, at least on Mondays, to “have a place to unload his thoughts as we go into this election season.” “I don't know if I hope to have an influence, but I hope to have a catharsis and a way of commenting on things and expressing them that I hope people will like,” he continued. Furthermore, he added: “Who better to comment on this election than someone who truly understands two aging men past their prime? He will serve as executive producer of The Daily Show the rest of the week, helping to oversee and create episodes anchored by a rotation of the program's correspondents: Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta and Dulc Sloan.

