Ghost Of Tsushima Actor Jin Wants To Reprison His Role In Live-Action Movie





The Ghost of Tsushima became one of the most beloved PlayStation console exclusives in recent years when it first released on PlayStation 4 in 2020, before arriving on PS5 the following year. The Ghost of Tsushima delivers tight combat, a haunting soundtrack, a superb cast of actors portraying its intriguing characters, and gorgeous visuals. There's a Good Reason Fans Can't Wait for the Rumor Ghost of Tsushima 2 which will be announced by developers Sucker Punch Productions. Check out the Ghost of Tsushima: Directors Cut trailer below! In our review of Ghost of Tsushima: Directors Cut on PlayStation 5, we said: This is without a doubt the definitive way to experience Sucker Punch's open-world samurai adventure. Improved loading times, improved resolutions, smoother frame rates, and a host of all-new content make the 2020 game shine in new ways. At the time of writing, despite all signs of its imminent existence, Ghost of Tsushima 2 has not yet been announced. However, we know for a fact that a live-action adaptation is on the way. It will be directed by John Wick honcho Chad Stahelski, so you know there are high expectations for it. years 2022 High-speed train Actor Andrew Koji previously said he would love to play the protagonist of The Ghost of Tsushima, Jin Sakai, which would be a great casting choice. Still, if there were to be a better potential casting choice, it would be the voice of Jin Sakai himself from the PlayStation game, Daisuke Tsuji. If I can play Jin in live-action The Ghost of Tsushimalet it be known that I fully agree to do butt nudity, said the actor in a tweet ready to reveal everything in the adaptation. Additionally, just like Andrew Koji, Daisuke Tsuji is no stranger to live performances. However, Tsuji's likeness is also used in the The Ghost of Tsushima video game. So casting Tsuji in the role for the live-action film makes all the sense in the world. Since we're talking about casting choices, can we also have Hiroyuki Sanada play the role of Jin's uncle Lord Shimura, please? A release date for the live-action The Ghost of Tsushima the film has not been announced at the time of writing.

