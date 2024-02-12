Time, date, where to watch





For the first time in nearly 10 years, Jon Stewart is returning to his hosting duties on Comedy Central's “The Daily Show.” The former late-night satirical news show host, who left in 2015 and was replaced by Trevor Noah, will return temporarily this year as the presidential election approaches. Noah announced that he would be leaving the series in 2022. Stewart returns to the show on Monday as a weekly guest host, while a rotating team of the show's correspondents is expected to share hosting duties in subsequent days. In addition to being a host, Stewart is also a writer, producer, director, political commentator and actor. He will now add the title of executive producer of the Emmy Award-winning series. Here's everything you need to know about Stewart's return to “The Daily Show.” When is Jon Stewart's first episode back as host of 'The Daily Show'? Stewart's first episode of the late night news program, “The Daily Show,” airs Monday, February 12 at 11 p.m. EST/PST. The late-night talk show airs Monday through Thursday (11 p.m. EST/PST). Where to watch “The Daily Show” “The Daily Show” airs on Comedy Central. Viewers can also stream new episodes on Paramount+ the day after they air on Comedy Central. “The Daily Show” on Paramount+:Subscribe How much time will Jon Stewart be on 'The Daily Show'? The 61-year-old comedian returns to host the show every Monday starting February 12 through the 2024 presidential election cycle. Comedy Central has confirmed that Stewart's first guest on Monday night will be Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist. When did Jon Stewart leave 'The Daily Show'? Stewart took over as host of “The Daily Show” in 1999, succeeding Craig Kilborn, the show's first host. Stewart left the show in the fall of 2015, less than two months after Trump announced his 2016 presidential campaign. After leaving in 2015, he hosted the Apple TV+ show “The Problem with Jon Stewart.” It was canceled after just two seasons. Why is Jon Stewart returning to 'The Daily Show'? Speaking on The Daily Show: Ears Edition podcast, Stewart shared some thoughts on what motivated him to return to the series, as first reported on Los Angeles Times. “It’s not just about the election,” Stewart said. “If you want to be present in this world, you have to be present in this conversation.” Stewart said he felt the need to be “relentless and tenacious” in speaking out against the “weaponization” of information. It's not just about elections. It's AI. This is how we have militarized all our conflicts,” he said. Stewart's return to “The Daily Show” follows Noah's departure from the show more than seven years after accepting the job. Noah, 39, announced his departure during a taping of the show in September 2022. Since his departure, guest hosts have included comedians Leslie Jones, Sarah Silverman and Chelsea Handler. Watch Jon Stewart's Promo Trailer on 'The Daily Show' We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking on one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, which does not influence our coverage.

