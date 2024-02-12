Reba McEntire makes Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones cry | Entertainment





Reba McEntire's rendition of the American national anthem brought the Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones to tears. The 68-year-old country superstar delivered a powerful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the Super Bowl game between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers and many people inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday ( 11.02.24) could not hide their emotions during the performance, including the sportsman. CBS footage switched from images of the American flag on the field to both teams, and while many players kept their heads down to stay focused, the defensive linesman was seen with tears streaming down his cheeks. In addition to Reba, pregame entertainment came from Post Malone and Andra Day. The “Sunflower” musician gave a moving rendition of “America the Beautiful,” for which he played acoustic guitar. Toward the end of the song, the camera cut to the sequel where Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was set to watch the game with family and friends, and where the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker ” and her friend Blake Lively could be seen singing with their arms on each other's shoulders. “United States vs. Billie Holiday” actress Andra — who wore a beige oversized blazer and dress pants — delivered a rousing rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” bringing the audience in the stadium to its feet. Earlier in the week, Reba admitted she was “so excited” to be able to “bring patriotism” to the NFL showpiece. She told People magazine, “Oh, I'm so excited. You know, it's not about me. It's about everyone who worked so hard to get to the Super Bowl, and my job is to bring patriotism. “I'm going to sing not only for the people who are going to perform and play on the field that day, but also for everyone who has worked so hard to secure our freedom and try to have as much peace on earth as possible. we can. “It's not about me. I'm just the conduit and the garden hose singing the song.” During the interval of the game – which was won by the Kansas City Chiefs – Usher performed a halftime set of Apple Music Super Bowl VIII tracks, including special appearances from Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Lil Jon, Ludacris, Will.i.am. and Jermaine Dupri.

