Mojo Nixon, musician and actor in the 1993 film Mario, has died





We have just learned the sad news of the death of Mojo Nixon, musician, actor and radio DJ, at the age of 66. Nintendo fans may recognize Nixon as the live-action face of 1993's Toad. Super Mario Bros. movie. This performance was more of a singing, government-defying, human-looking version of the Mushroom Kingdom's iconic inhabitant than we're used to, but was memorable nonetheless. Besides his acting career, Nixon is probably best known for his musical work in the 1980s, with hits like “Elvis is everywhere' which he released with his former recording partner Skid Roper. In a press release published in rolling stone On February 7, Nixon's family described the artist as a “rock-hard, full-tilt, wide-open, root-pig, corner-on-two-wheels+on-fire”, concluding: “Since Elvis is everywhere, we know that he was waiting for her in “The alley at the back. Heaven help us all.” Following the news of his death, many people took to social media to share stories about Nixon and pay tribute to him. I'm so sorry to hear that Mojo Nixon went to the Great Roundup. He was the wild man of country music who brightened my afternoons on Outlaw Country.– Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 8, 2024 Mojo Nixon died yesterday. He was a part of our SXM NASCAR Radio family from day one until last year when he decided to downgrade and take life a little easier. Like the man himself, his show was wild, wacky and unpredictable. There was no one like Mojo. Friend RIP. pic.twitter.com/TCvDWeY99y – Dave Moody (@DGodfatherMoody) February 8, 2024 I know very little about Mojo Nixon except that he played Toad in the 90s Super Mario Bros movie and that's enough for me. Rest in peace, absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/laE6lRZIZl– MST3K, RiffTrax and My Cinema Playground (& Clara) (@1godzillafan) February 8, 2024 As the Rolling Stone obituary points out, Nixon will be remembered in music, theater and radio circles for leading “an extremely strange and yet singular career.” On behalf of the Nintendo Life team and community, our thoughts are with Mojo's family, friends, and colleagues.

