Black representation in Hollywood takes a lot of work

I was seven years old when I first saw someone who looked like me play a character in a movie. In 2009, my father took my older brother and me to the local cinema to see The princess and the Frog, Disney's most recent princess film. While my brother, who is five years older than me, couldn't hide his disinterest in theater from having to watch a princess movie with his little sister, I couldn't take my eyes off the screen.

For me, Princess Tiana was not only the first black character I saw become a princess, but her drive to follow her dreams was something that even 21-year-old Siobhan couldn't help but admire and love. 'inspire. Her goal in life was to work hard, be independent, and ultimately achieve her dreams with her loved ones pushing her along the way. Throughout my childhood, Princess Tiana was a role model for me and one of the few examples of positive black representation that I witnessed.

As I've grown up and entered high school and now college, I've noticed an overabundance of Black-led television shows or movies with the main context or focus of the story focusing on the main protagonists black people or their secondary characters confronted with moments of mourning. loss, suffering and conflict in general – a stark contrast to The princess and the Frog.

It seems that the bulk of Black-led programming aimed at more adult audiences prioritized the theme of Black trauma over anything else.

Although it is difficult to create a story and make it entertaining without introducing conflict into the plot that the main characters must overcome, the story becomes different when the characters only experience conflict without much growth or success in their journey. Instead, most of the media I saw depicted Black trauma. Black trauma is a subset of racial trauma, also known as race-based traumatic stress, defined by Mental Health America as “the mental and emotional injuries caused by encounters with racial bias, ethnic discrimination, racism and hate crimes.”

Racial trauma is a very real experience for many communities of colorand it is sometimes depicted in media through television shows and films.

Additionally, black trauma does not necessarily have to involve a character experiencing racial interaction to be defined as such; it could also come from cases in which the character is dehumanized or becomes a glorified narrative of a person's pain.

Swarm, a Prime Video original from 2023, comes to mind as a series that fits this description. If you're unfamiliar with the premise of the series, it revolves around the character of Dre, an obsessed fangirl whose crazy devotion to a pop artist leads her to a bloodlust and several killings. The show, produced by Donald Glover, better known as rapper Childish Gambino, looks at the problematic aspects of Stan Culture and Chronic Online Behavior.

Dre is a problematic representation of black women as Swarm mocks her character's declining mental health following the loss of her best friend, Marissa, who was the only support system she had. The series presents Dre as having animal qualities, reinforcing the negative side. “Sapphire” stereotype that many black women face in today's society. “Sapphire” is a satire on black women that portrays us as sassy, ​​emasculating and domineering, as well as aggressive, loud and angry.

Glover even revealed his character's direction for Dre in a March 2023 interview with Vultureindicating that by guiding actress Dominique Fishback, who plays Dre, he told him: 'Think of it more like an animal and less like a person.' ” He continued, “It reminds me of how afraid I am of dogs because I'm like, 'You're not looking me in the eye; I don't know what you're capable of.

Glover referred to Dre as “it” rather than a person, highlighting how black women can be dehumanized and labeled as “the other.” It disappointed me to see another black person's narrative provoke harmful stereotypes and misogynistic implications that further divide us as a community.

While many of my friends enjoyed watching the series and were intrigued by the social commentary it attempted to convey, it left a sour taste in my mouth given that it simply reinforced the concept of black trauma and diminished Dre a caricature rather than a multidimensional character. individual in their own main story.

I've decided to take a break from current Black-led shows and instead focus on those from the 1990s. The majority of the Black-led material I enjoy watching currently are family sitcoms from the early 1990s. from the 2000s, like Moesha, Girlfriends, A Different World and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The plots of each program differed, but they all revolved around community and family dependency. Each show had its share of challenges and trials, but emphasized that there is always a way to overcome heartbreak. Black-led shows of the 1990s and early 2000s had a healing aspect for them.

Even when shows from the 1990s, with their humorous concepts, are reintroduced into today's society, they continue to fall victim to our focus on black misery and struggle. Although I love the new edition of The prince of Bel-Air, Bel Airthe 2022 show reimagines Will's life in Bel-Air and takes a darker approach than its predecessor.

The show focuses on racial tensions and the struggle for acceptance in white spaces, as well as wealth disparities among black Americans. The show also touches on darker themes such as gang violence and drug use. Although these topics should be recognized and discussed more openly in public, they remind me that there cannot be programs in which black characters can just Be happy.

That's why I like series like Elementary Abbot, which is making its way into contemporary black media. The show is presented as a mockumentary sitcom, following a predominantly black set of teachers and school administrators in an underperforming Philadelphia elementary school. Each character is committed to helping their students thrive, whatever the difficulties, in everyday situations.

Sure, some elements of the show are overdramatized or exaggerated due to its comedic side, but the show doesn't follow another character battling drugs, a gang, or struggling to deal with their grief, it's just them and their identify.

I believe it is important to address issues affecting the black community that are not widely discussed. However, I think there should be more content that highlights the love, joy, and positive aspects of our unique identity rather than falling victim to the constant cycle of our stories being told through the lens of grief and the trauma of black people.