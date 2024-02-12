Fantastic Four Actor Pedro Pascal Reveals He Almost Joined One of the MCU's Most Popular TV Shows





Summary Pedro Pascal reveals his audition for the TV series Daredevil before landing his role in Narcos.

Pascal's availability after Game of Thrones surprised Narcos producers, leading to his audition and eventual casting.

Pascal's audition for Daredevil's lawyer character was intercepted by Netflix's Narcos offering.



It seems that the rumor Fantastic Four Star Pedro Pascal could have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe a long time ago, as he reveals one of his past auditions for the franchise. The MCUs Fantastic Four reboot is on the way, as Marvel's First Family is finally in the spotlight after Marvel Studios regained the rights to the character. With production expected to begin later this year, casting appears to be underway, but no actors have been officially cast yet.

Pascal, who was widely rumored to be Reed Richards in Fantastic Fourwas recently a featured panelist at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations, where he spoke more about his career. During his panel, Pascal revealed that he actually auditioned for the Netflix film. Daredevil television show before landing his huge gig on Narcosspecifying the following:

I got Narcos from Game of Thrones. They were shocked to find out I was available, as the fight scene hadn't aired yet. So, really, this is a major problem [confession]. I auditioned for [Narcos]. I didn't get the role. They offered it to someone else, and then that person fell out. But, at that time, the fourth season of Game of Thrones was airing, and when the actor lost the role, I was auditioning for Daredevil for Marvel. He was like a secondary character [for Daredevil] You know, “Character Number Six.” He was a lawyer, I don't remember the name… I was going to take a test for this role, and so, to intercept the test, they ended up offering me Narcos. [role]. It was like Netflix versus Netflix.

Is Pedro Pascal really joining the MCU in Fantastic Four or not?

Since November 2023, rumors have been circulating that Pascal would be in the running for the role of Mister Fantastic as several trades reported that he would be in talks to join the team. Fantastic Four movie. However, Marvel Studios has neither confirmed nor denied this, leaving the world wondering whether or not he will be present. Fantastic Four. Hopefully a full casting announcement for Marvel's First Family will come sooner rather than later. On the same panel as his

Daredevil

comment, Pascal dodged questions about his potential

Fantastic Four

foundry.

It is possible that Pascal signed for Fantastic Fourbut Marvel Studios is waiting to announce its casting until the other three leads are confirmed. Marvel Studios may also be trying to work out the filming schedule with Pascal, given his starring role in the HBO series. The last of us, with production on the new season beginning this month. Let's hope that Pascal's Fantastic Four The situation will soon be resolved as MCU audiences patiently wait for Marvel Studios' version of these beloved characters.

