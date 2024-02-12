Ben Wang takes lead in Sony film – The Hollywood Reporter





The new Karate Kid has been found. Sony Pictures has chosen Ben Wang, best known as the star of the Disney+ series American born Chineseto star in his latest installment of the coming-of-age martial arts franchise. The casting follows a global search which saw thousands of applications from around the world, with 10,000 entries reported in the first 24 hours alone. According to studio insiders, Wang delivered a remarkable audition that demonstrated her deep connection to the character. It also helped that he was fluent in Mandarin and highly skilled in many forms of martial arts, including karate, wing chun/kung fu, gumdo, kempo and taekwondo. Some of these skills have already been highlighted on American born Chinese, the much-loved adaptation of Gene Luen Yang's popular coming-of-age fantasy graphic novel that also starred Michelle Yeoh. New The Karate Kid Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio will reprise their iconic characters from the previous ones The Karate Kid movies. Plot details are being kept under a bonsai tree, but the new episode will take the story to the East Coast and focus on a Chinese teenager who finds strength and direction through martial arts and a tough but wise mentor (or can – even be two). Jonathan Entwistle, known for his highly rated and award-winning teen television series I don't agree with this And The end of the fucking worldis directing the feature film with a screenplay by Rob Lieber, whose credits include the Sony film Peter Rabbit and Disney Alexander and the terrible, horrible, not good, very bad day. Karen Rosenfelt produces. Sony has scheduled the film for release on December 13, 2024. THE The Karate Kid launched in 1984, with the original film becoming an unexpected success. It starred Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, a kid from Brooklyn who moves to California and finds himself an unlikely karate champion under the tutelage of Mr. Miyagi, an apartment handyman who is very proficient in martial arts. Miyagi was played by the late Pat Morita, who earned a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for his work. The film launched three sequels – Macchio appeared in two of them, while Hilary Swank took on the titular role in a 1994 release – with the franchise seeing a resurgence in recent years thanks to YouTube series and Netflix. Cobra Kai. Sony also revived the title in 2010 with a remake that updated the story for a more modern and global era, focusing on an American kid, played by Jaden Smith, who moves to Beijing and is mentored by a handyman /martial arts master played by Chan. The films have grossed more than $618 million worldwide over the decades, while the series has earned several Emmy nominations. Wang can currently be seen in a role in the mean girls musical film. He is repped by Stewart Talent, Artists First and Schreck Rose.

