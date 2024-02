Fat Rosies moves into the former Park Tavern in Rosemont

Park Tavern, which closed its doors last month in the Rosemonts entertainment district, will be replaced by Fat Rosie's Taco & Tequila Bar, village officials announced Monday.

Christopher Placek/[email protected] Fat Rosie's Taco & Tequila Bar plans to open this year in the Rosemont Entertainment District space recently vacated by Park Tavern, officials announced Monday. The village council signed a $2.9 million contract Monday morning to sell the two-story, 9,000-square-foot space in Parkway Bank Park to CapitalSpring, a private equity firm that recently acquired the chain of Mexican restaurants. The sale comes a little more than a month after village trustees approved a $1 million lease buyout of Park Tavern, one of the entertainment district's first venues opened in 2012. Fat Rosies, which also has locations in Schaumburg, Lincolnwood, Lincolnshire, Naperville and Frankfort, could compete with another original venue in the Rosemont Entertainment District, Adobe Gilas. This latest Mexican venue has 10 years left on its lease, but that deal is with the owners of Sugar Factory, which is in the same building, not the village. I see Adobe Gilas as a bar, Mayor Brad Stephens said. If they sense competition, they can reorient themselves. For example, Stephens said, Chicago's former German brewery Hofbruhaus was transformed into Crust, a pizzeria and craft beer bar, and Five Roses Pub became the Mediterranean-inspired Saltwater Coastal Grill. In the case of Fat Rosies, founder Scott Harris had already considered a move to Rosemont. There is some entertainment value, Stephens said, pointing out the mariachi performers who go from table to table. It is a family entertainment restaurant. And, he added, the queso pan will knock your socks off. The business will go before the village Zoning Board of Appeals on March 5 for an initial review of a special use permit. Some interior renovations are planned, but the large bar left by Park Tavern will remain in place, Stephens said. The new restaurant also purchased the kitchen equipment from the old restaurant. The physical acquisition by Fat Rosies' property also includes the former Park Taverns top floor patio which extends onto the roof of the neighboring Zanies Comedy Club. In recent years, village officials have sold buildings in the entertainment district to their operators; leases only remain at Zanies, Bub City/Joes Live and a ground lease at iFly Indoor Skydiving.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyherald.com/20240212/dining/fat-rosies-moving-into-old-park-tavern-in-rosemont/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos