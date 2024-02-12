Mithun Chakraborty discharged from hospital, says PM Narendra Modi reprimanded him | Bollywood





Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was released after was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday when he complained of severe chest pain. According to the latest update by news agency PTI, Mithun was released on Monday afternoon. He also stressed that he is “absolutely fine” and will resume filming his next films. (Also Read: Mithun Chakraborty talks to doctor, meets West Bengal BJP chief. Watch first video from Kolkata hospital) Mithun Chakraborty has been discharged from Kolkata hospital. (File photo/PTI) Latest update on Mithun Chakraborty health Hours after it was reported that the BJP leader was relatively stable, it was announced that the actor has now been removed from his post. The 73-year-old was admitted to a private hospital on February 10 after complaining of severe chest pain. The actor also reportedly said, “There's actually no problem, I'm totally fine.” I need to keep control of my eating habits. Let's see; I might start working soon, maybe tomorrow. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Mithun revealed that he received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and was reprimanded for not taking care of his health. Earlier, the hospital had announced in an official statement that Mithun was diagnosed with ischemic stroke (stroke) of the brain. Several experienced doctors and therapists had examined the veteran actor's health condition. He also underwent a series of clinical tests, including an MRI, a senior official at the medical facility said. About Mithun's health The official statement read: “Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the emergency department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata at around 9:40 a.m. with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Laboratory necessary and radiological examinations were carried out, including an MRI of the brain. He was diagnosed with an ischemic stroke (stroke) of the brain. Currently, he is fully conscious, well oriented and has been consuming a soft diet. Shri Chakraborty is being evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-doctor, a cardiologist and a gastroenterologist.” “He is recovering well, he is fully conscious, well oriented, active and has been on a gentle diet. He will undergo some investigations before his discharge,” read the latest update from the medical facility. Mithun was recently named the recipient of the Padma Bhushan Awardees 2024. He joined the BJP party in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the historic Kolkata Brigade Parade Ground on March 7, 2021. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click on to follow our Whatsapp channel Your daily dose of gossip, movies, shows and celebrity updates in one place

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/mithun-chakraborty-discharged-from-hospital-reveals-pm-narendra-modi-scolded-him-for-this-reason-101707748209323.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos