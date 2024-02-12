New Karate Kid Movie Casts Lead Actor





American-born Chinese actor Ben Wang to star alongside Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan

American born Chinese Actor Ben Wang to Play Lead Role in Sony's Upcoming Film Revival The Karate Kid franchise. The film will bring together the different threads of The Karate Kid franchise, with Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio both returning to reprise their roles from the 2010 and 1984 films, respectively. This is of course not the first time Macchio has returned to the role, having previously starred in two sequels as well as the Cobra Kai TV series, which is not yet finished. According to The Hollywood Reporterwhich broke the news of Wang's casting, the star became the favorite after producers saw thousands of self-tapes and auditions from around the world. Wang, apparently, also speaks Mandarin and actually studies a number of martial arts, and these will likely make it easier to get the film into active production with minimal prep time. This is the franchise's first feature film starring Macchio since Karate Kid Part III in 1989, and the first new film in the franchise since 2010. “What has been created is a sort of Karate Kid cinematic universe now where Cobra KaI'm, you know, at the center of it all and when that day comes for the landing, there are other areas to rely on,” Macchio said recently. ComicBook.com. “I mean, whatever… Is there an origin story for Miyagi? Is there a Cobra Kai prequel before The Karate Kid? Is there any fallout with some of the younger actors in these characters? Who knows? But we're not done until we have the opportunity to really integrate it. As long as it evolves organically, these guys who write the show really have their finger on the pulse of that. » Macchio added: “There were things they wrote in Season 3 that didn't happen until Season 4 because there was no more room in Season 3. There was “There are things that were in Season 5 that we know we filmed and are being held back. If we get the green light, then there will be more to come, hopefully.” Cobra Kai Season 5 is now streaming on Netflix, and the new The Karate Kid is scheduled to be released on June 7, 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://comicbook.com/movies/news/new-karate-kid-movie-casts-ben-wang-actor/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos