Entertainment
Jon Stewart says the daily show's return was driven by a desire to have a place to unload his thoughts ahead of the 2024 election
Jon Stewart opens on its highly anticipated return as host of Comedy Centrals The daily showalmost nine years after leaving the nightly concert.
Appearing on Monday CBS Mornings before returning like Daily show host on Mondays until the 2024 election, Stewart said it was indeed the political environment which brought him backwhile also sharing that this decision was influenced by his departure from Apple TV+ due to creative differences.
More from The Hollywood Reporter
“I really wanted to have a place to unload my thoughts as we go into this election season,” Stewart said, later referring to The problem With Jon Stewart not moving forward with a third season on the streamer. I thought I was going to do it again at Apple TV+. It’s a television enclave, very small. It's like living in Malibu. They decided, they felt they didn't want me to say things that might get me in trouble.
Even though he has ideas, Stewart joins the hosts Gayle KingTony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson for an in-studio interview were modest about the influence his version of the show might have on real-world events.
“I don't know if I hope to have an influence, but I hope to have a catharsis and a way of commenting on things and expressing them that I hope people will like,” he said. But as far as influence goes, and you know this from doing this, pretty much everything I had wanted to achieve in the 16 years I was at The daily show didn't happen, if you were hoping for influence. And I think I learned that after-Daily show I don't really see it because I really want to have an influence on this issue, this election, things like that.
Just weeks after the 2016 presidential election, Stewart had a similar approach speaking at an event in New York, quickly rejecting arguments made online that his version of The daily show could have influenced the results.
We were destroyers of men and builders of empires, Stewart joked at the time. I think that's generally the role of satires and it always has been: the rise and fall of civilization as we please.
Before his return on Monday, Stewart also spoke with The daily shows Ears Edition podcast about why he wanted to come back now.
If you want to be present in this world, you have to be present in this conversation and you have to be as relentless and tenacious as the counter-narrative that is forming. Much of the information we have today is weaponized and continues to advance exponentially, he said. It's not just about elections. It's AI. This is how we have militarized all our conflicts. This all ties into a larger idea, which is that the form of government that we love so much is an analog, I don't want to say a dinosaur, but it is analog and the world is now moving at an increasingly digital pace. infinite, and reconciling these two things, I think that's the challenge of the moment for people.
On CBS MorningsStewart also spoke about returning to the cable program, as the media landscape has changed since his departure. The daily show in 2015, with Burleson saying that many young people get their news from places like TikTok and other forms of social media.
Usually I'll do it with choreographed dance moves, Stewart joked about how this change would affect his approach, before turning serious and asserting that quality content will find an audience. Information is information, and if the content is good, people will find their way there, he said. I think the worst thing we can do is pander to this idea that young people absorb knowledge and information in a completely different way.
It was announced last month that, until the 2024 election, Stewart would return as host of The daily showMonday evening only, from February 12. The rest of the week, the series will be hosted by a rotating team of the show's correspondents, which includes Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta and Dulc Sloan.
However, Stewart will also serve as executive producer on other nights, allowing the part-time host to be heavily involved in the show leading up to the election and even beyond, with Stewart's deal keeping him as executive producer until 'to at least 2025.
Stewart's return comes as The daily show continues to search for a permanent replacement for Stewart's successor, Trevor Noah, who unexpectedly left the hosting position in 2022.
Although Stewart was reluctant to talk further CBS Mornings on why he only came back on Monday, this configuration probably made his return more attractive as the host was openly exhausted by the end of his initial run. The start of the week also allows him to set the agenda for the coming days and comment on the weekend's news.
And the corporate synergy of appearing on another network, like Paramount Global-owned Comedy Central, hasn't gone unnoticed by Stewart.
After King issued a warning about the network's shared parent company, Stewart was quick to joke, “Who got the tote bag?” Paramount Global Tote Bag.
I thought it was called Viacom, he added of the conglomerate, before joking: It's just billionaires moving us around on a Stratego board.
The best of the Hollywood Reporter
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/jon-stewart-says-daily-show-155754417.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump asks Supreme Court to delay immunity ruling in election case
- Jon Stewart says the daily show's return was driven by a desire to have a place to unload his thoughts ahead of the 2024 election
- MEN'S TENNIS DROPS DOUBLEHEADER ON SUNDAY
- Imran Khan's success, a scathing reproach against the Pakistani army
- Barbara Corcoran on the best place in the US to buy a house
- Why Ed Zwick is a rarity in Hollywood – The Forward
- Paige DeSorbo Talks Styling Your Valentine's Day Outfit, Spring Fashion and More
- Adopting shadow AI can help accelerate innovation
- Kenya: Marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in road accident | BBC News
- Celebrities Who Used GLP-1 Drugs to Lose Weight
- UK announces sanctions against four extremist Israeli settlers | Occupied West Bank News
- New Karate Kid Movie Casts Lead Actor