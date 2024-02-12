Jon Stewart says the daily show's return was driven by a desire to have a place to unload his thoughts ahead of the 2024 election

Jon Stewart opens on its highly anticipated return as host of Comedy Centrals The daily showalmost nine years after leaving the nightly concert.

Appearing on Monday CBS Mornings before returning like Daily show host on Mondays until the 2024 election, Stewart said it was indeed the political environment which brought him backwhile also sharing that this decision was influenced by his departure from Apple TV+ due to creative differences.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“I really wanted to have a place to unload my thoughts as we go into this election season,” Stewart said, later referring to The problem With Jon Stewart not moving forward with a third season on the streamer. I thought I was going to do it again at Apple TV+. It’s a television enclave, very small. It's like living in Malibu. They decided, they felt they didn't want me to say things that might get me in trouble.

Even though he has ideas, Stewart joins the hosts Gayle KingTony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson for an in-studio interview were modest about the influence his version of the show might have on real-world events.

“I don't know if I hope to have an influence, but I hope to have a catharsis and a way of commenting on things and expressing them that I hope people will like,” he said. But as far as influence goes, and you know this from doing this, pretty much everything I had wanted to achieve in the 16 years I was at The daily show didn't happen, if you were hoping for influence. And I think I learned that after-Daily show I don't really see it because I really want to have an influence on this issue, this election, things like that.

Just weeks after the 2016 presidential election, Stewart had a similar approach speaking at an event in New York, quickly rejecting arguments made online that his version of The daily show could have influenced the results.

We were destroyers of men and builders of empires, Stewart joked at the time. I think that's generally the role of satires and it always has been: the rise and fall of civilization as we please.

Before his return on Monday, Stewart also spoke with The daily shows Ears Edition podcast about why he wanted to come back now.

If you want to be present in this world, you have to be present in this conversation and you have to be as relentless and tenacious as the counter-narrative that is forming. Much of the information we have today is weaponized and continues to advance exponentially, he said. It's not just about elections. It's AI. This is how we have militarized all our conflicts. This all ties into a larger idea, which is that the form of government that we love so much is an analog, I don't want to say a dinosaur, but it is analog and the world is now moving at an increasingly digital pace. infinite, and reconciling these two things, I think that's the challenge of the moment for people.

On CBS MorningsStewart also spoke about returning to the cable program, as the media landscape has changed since his departure. The daily show in 2015, with Burleson saying that many young people get their news from places like TikTok and other forms of social media.

Usually I'll do it with choreographed dance moves, Stewart joked about how this change would affect his approach, before turning serious and asserting that quality content will find an audience. Information is information, and if the content is good, people will find their way there, he said. I think the worst thing we can do is pander to this idea that young people absorb knowledge and information in a completely different way.

It was announced last month that, until the 2024 election, Stewart would return as host of The daily showMonday evening only, from February 12. The rest of the week, the series will be hosted by a rotating team of the show's correspondents, which includes Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta and Dulc Sloan.

However, Stewart will also serve as executive producer on other nights, allowing the part-time host to be heavily involved in the show leading up to the election and even beyond, with Stewart's deal keeping him as executive producer until 'to at least 2025.

Stewart's return comes as The daily show continues to search for a permanent replacement for Stewart's successor, Trevor Noah, who unexpectedly left the hosting position in 2022.

Although Stewart was reluctant to talk further CBS Mornings on why he only came back on Monday, this configuration probably made his return more attractive as the host was openly exhausted by the end of his initial run. The start of the week also allows him to set the agenda for the coming days and comment on the weekend's news.

And the corporate synergy of appearing on another network, like Paramount Global-owned Comedy Central, hasn't gone unnoticed by Stewart.

After King issued a warning about the network's shared parent company, Stewart was quick to joke, “Who got the tote bag?” Paramount Global Tote Bag.

I thought it was called Viacom, he added of the conglomerate, before joking: It's just billionaires moving us around on a Stratego board.

The best of the Hollywood Reporter