Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren, 66, and his Norwegian wife Emma Krokdal, 27, become US citizens: 'I love America and the wonderful opportunities'

Dolph Lundgren and his wife Emma Krokdal have become official American citizens.

The 66-year-old Swedish-born actor and the 27-year-old Norwegian-born designer shared the news on Monday.

“I've lived in this country on and off for over 40 years now,” the Rocky actor said. People.

“I love America and the wonderful opportunities this country has given me. I am proud to finally become an American citizen and officially call this home.

Sylvester Stallone's pal then shared: “It's about time.”

In photos shared with People, we see them during the ceremonyraising their right hands as they take the oath of allegiance to the United States.

Lundgren is also seen with an American flag and a document certifying his citizenship status.

Dolph Lundgren and his wife Emma Krokdal have become official American citizens. The 66-year-old Swedish-born actor and the 27-year-old Norwegian-born designer shared the news on Monday. “I've lived in this country on and off for over 40 years now,” the Rocky actor told People; seen in 2022

“I am proud to finally become an American citizen and officially call this home. It's about time,” he said. In photos shared with People, they are seen at the ceremony raising their right hands as they take the oath of allegiance to the United States. Seen in 2022

Here, his wife of a year is seen in a flashback photo she posted two weeks ago

The cinema icon and his beautiful wife got married last year.

Dolph said in mid-January that he felt he made a “good choice” with his Nordic beauty.

The Wanted Man star – who was previously married to Anette Qviberg between 1994 and 2011 – told Fox News: “I really appreciate it.”

Dolph praised Emma for being a “wonderful” partner in his personal and professional life.

The actor revealed that they have recently worked together on a number of projects and Dolph thinks they make a great partnership.

He shared: “Emma is very supportive. She is very intelligent.

“We are working on a comedy. She helped me [‘Wanted Man’] Also. She helps me with the script, production and post-production – she just gives me a second opinion.

The loved-up couple got married in Mykonos, Greece on July 13, 2023.

They previously told PEOPLE: “We chose to celebrate our love by getting married in our villa in Mykonos with our family and a few close friends. With COVID and a long road of difficult medical treatments, we had to postpone our wedding plans several times.

“We thought it was finally the right time to celebrate love, life and happiness – in the land of the Gods.”

Dolph – who is perhaps best known for playing Ivan Drago in Rocky IV – actually teased his wedding on social media before getting married.

Alongside a photo of the couple enjoying the summer sun, he wrote on Instagram: “Tomorrow is the big day. Mykonos [heart emoji].'

Dolph and Emma first announced their engagement in June 2020.

The Hollywood star then took to Instagram to share a photo of Emma and her sparkling engagement ring.

Dolph, who was born in Spanga, Sweden, captioned the post: “Something very special happened here in Sweden.”

The Wanted Man star – who was previously married to Anette Qviberg between 1994 and 2011 – told Fox News that Emma was a “wonderful” partner in his personal and professional life.

Here the mermaid was seen by a swimming pool in Greece last summer

Meanwhile, Lundgren believes The Expendables 4 failed for a multitude of reasons.

The actor reprized his role as Gunner Jensen in the action film which disappointed both critics and audiences and believes the poor script as well as the lack of creative involvement from Sylvester Stallone contributed to the poor reaction of the film.

Dolph told Screen Rant: “This project had problems from the beginning, and it usually starts with the script, he really didn't have a good script.

“I'm not playing the lead role, so it's hard for me to weigh in on certain issues, but I know Stallone wasn't involved, like he usually is.”

“He just played a character in this movie, and when he's in charge, the quality will be pretty good, it won't go below a certain level.

Krokdal and Lundgren attend the 16th Annual George Lopez Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Pre-Party at Baltaire Restaurant in April 2023 in Los Angeles

“But he wasn't involved, so I think the problem was with the script, and then the director was replaced, about a month before filming.”

Dolph also felt it was unwise to release the film during last year's SAG-AFTRA strike, because it meant members of the heavyweight ensemble — including Jason Statham, 50 Cent and Megan Fox – were blocked from doing any promotional work for the project.

The star said: “Also, the picture opened during the strike, which wasn't very smart, so they couldn't advertise it.

“If you had a big premiere with Megan and 50, Stallone and Statham, and the others, myself, Andy Garcia, there would have been more eyes on it. And I'm sure it would have done better, but it is a shame. I was disappointed.'

Dolph is in good health these days after revealing a battle with cancer last year.

The actor revealed that they have recently worked together on a number of projects and Dolph thinks they make a great partnership.

Lundgren revealed he was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2015 and questioned whether his past use of steroids for bodybuilding was to blame.

Discussing his diagnosis with Dr. Besinger, the actor says he went into remission, but the cancer returned in 2020, leading doctors to give him a life expectancy of 2 to 3 years.

The star sought a second opinion and the treatment he received helped shrink the tumors.

He said in May: “It was the day after my operation, they took out a tumor and then they took out two more that they found and three other small ones. Hopefully it gets cleaned up, if he dies, he dies,” he added, referencing his memorable quote in the 1985 film Rocky IV, after his character Drago killed Apollo Creed during their match exhibition.

Speaking to Bensinger, he recalled how he discovered he had cancer again in 2020. Lundgren said: “In 2020 I was back in Sweden and I had some kind of acid reflux, I didn't know what it was, so I did an MRI.. They found out there were a few more tumors in that area.

Following a change in treatment, Lundgren says that within three months, his tumors had shrunk by twenty to thirty percent. Lundgren continued: “You just appreciate being lucky enough to be alive, and you appreciate every moment that passes.”