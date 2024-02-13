Skims Headquarters Moves to Hollywood





Skims is moving its offices to Hollywood, where its headquarters will occupy seven floors of a building formerly occupied by WeWork. The grand glass structure at 1601 Vine Street is just a block from Hollywood Boulevard and close to several convenient amenities, including a Trader Joe's grocery store and Equinox health club across the street . Since its founding in 2019, Skims has operated in the nearby media-centric Culver City neighborhood, where Apple is building a campus in Los Angeles and home to Sony Pictures Studios. But the shapewear brand exploded so quickly that expanding to 116,000 square feet of space was necessary, sources say. The brand, founded by Kim Kardashian, Jens and Emma Grede, saw its turnover increase from $145 million in 2020 to an expected $750 million in 2023. Emma Grede also co-founded the plus-size denim brand Good American with Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian's sister. Company sources said Good American, also based in Culver City, would “operate” out of the same Hollywood building as Skims. A third clothing brand, Frame, founded in 2012 by Jens Grede and Erik Torstensson, will maintain its offices in Culver City. Company sources would not say how many employees are moving to the eight-story Hollywood structure, on a street filled with historic and modern buildings. The property at 1601 Vine Street has been mostly vacant since October 2022, when WeWork, which held a lease on the property until September 2030, revealed its departure. Last November, WeWork, once valued at $50 billion, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The building, developed in 2017 by JH Snyder, is a LEED-certified smooth glass and steel structure with modern amenities and underground parking. A branch of the City National Bank occupies the ground floor. JH Snyder listed the property for sale in August 2022, with real estate services company JLL handling the sale. According to JLL's website, the building is under contract to purchase it, although it is unclear whether Skims was the buyer. Skims began by selling shapewear online and expanded with wholesale accounts such as Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Selfridges, Ssense, Net-a-porter, Lane Crawford, Holt Renfrew and David Jones. In November, it opened its first store in Austin. Skims announced plans to open more stores in Los Angeles and New York later this year. The company has also significantly expanded its product line, from shapewear to underwear, loungewear, swimwear and sleepwear. Last fall, she launched men's fashion. Financial experts estimate that Skims, whose valuation now stands at $4 billion after raising $270 million last year in a Series C funding round, could go public with an IPO .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-scoops/skims-headquarters-moving-hollywood-kim-karsashian-1236184274/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos