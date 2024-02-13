Original X-Men Trilogy Actor Shares New Deadpool 3 Behind-the-Scenes Photo After Trailer Reveals His Return





Summary X-Men actor Aaron Stanford shares a behind-the-scenes photo of himself as Pyro in Deadpool & Wolverine, confirming his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Stanford's Instagram comment alludes to the character's past and gets fans excited.

The official Deadpool & Wolverine trailer also features teases for a few other returning characters from the MCU franchises, X-Men and Deadpool.



The first trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine is finally here, and a X-Men The franchise actor is excited to celebrate his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe now that his involvement is officially public. Even though a few Marvel films will be released in 2024, Deadpool and Wolverine is already preparing to become the greatest of them all. As Ryan Reynolds reprises the role of Wade Wilson, Deadpool and Wolverine will officially bring the Merc with a Mouth into the MCU full-time.

Last weekend, Marvel Studios finally launched the Deadpool and Wolverine trailer, giving a first look at the next installment of Phase 5. The Deadpool and Wolverine The cast will feature Aaron Stanford as the X-Men character Pyro, and the actor posted a behind-the-scenes photo of himself on Instagram to confirm his last appearance.

Stanford's photo shows him in his new Pyro suit on the Deadpool and Wolverine defined with the comment, “Well, well, well. If it isn't our old Droogie Pyro…” Ironically, his Deadpool and Wolverine The appearance reveal came just days after he was asked about a potential X-Men return, which he seemed unsure about.



Every Original X-Men Trilogy That Appeared in the MCU (Or Confirmed to Return Soon)



Even though Marvel Studios is rebooting the X-Men for the MCU, the franchise has already paid homage to the original trilogy and continues to feature the old Fox-Marvel universe. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness offered the public a new variation of Charles Xavier, still played by Sir Patrick Stewart. This version of Professor X was part of the Illuminati on Earth-838 before being killed by the Scarlet Witch.

In Wonders post-credits scene, Kelsey Grammer appeared as her character Dr. Hank McOoy, aka Beast, from an unnamed reality that still had elements of the former X-Men movies. Then there's obviously the upcoming return of Hugh Jackman as Logan, aka Wolverine, after initially stepping down from the role in 2017. Although that won't undo the ending of the Logan film, it remains to be seen in which version of Wolverine will be presented Deadpool and Wolverine.

In light of Marvel Studios gearing up to make its own version of the X-Men mythology, it's interesting to see the MCU bid farewell to the old X-Men universe. After the last years of X-Men An uneasy conclusion to the film series, The Multiverse Saga is the perfect arc for this side of the Marvel brand to come to an official conclusion. For now, time will tell whether or not Deadpool and Wolverine will have other nods and homages to the past X-Men movies this summer.

Key release dates

