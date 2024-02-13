Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Sir Paul McCartney attend the Super Bowl | Entertainment





Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Sir Paul McCartney were among the stars spotted at the Super Bowl on Sunday evening (11.02.24). Stars from the entertainment world flocked to Las Vegas this weekend to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Beyoncé attended the match with her rapper husband Jay Z and their daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi. It was a big night for Beyoncé as she used the Super Bowl to announce her new music. She starred in a Vorizon commercial that aired during the game, then immediately released two new singles and confirmed that “Renaissance Act II” would be released on March 29. Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney was also seen in the stadium stands alongside Kim Kardashian, pictured watching the match with a friend. Kim faced a potentially awkward altercation with her ex-husband Kanye West, who was at the game with his new wife Bianca Censori. The reality star's sister Khloe was also in attendance and seated near fellow actress La Anthony and model Winnie Harlow, while her half-sister Kendall Jenner was pictured sitting with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey. Other stars in attendance included pop singer Lady Gaga, who was with boyfriend Michael Polansky, “Jurassic Park” actor Jeff Goldbloom and “Wicked” co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who wore jackets assorted sparkles. Actor Paul Rudd brought his son Jack with him to the game, while “Mad Men” star Jon Hamm was photographed hanging out with fellow actor Miles Teller. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart was photographed catching up with Brittany Mahomes – wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes – and Gwen Stefani was at the game with husband Blake Shelton. Other famous faces in the crowd included Blake Lively and Ice Spice, Gabrielle Union and Saweetie, Russell Wilson and Ciara, actor Jared Leto, musician Queen Latifah, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, TV host Jimmy Kimmel and billionaire Elon Musk. The halftime show was led by Usher and the Kansas City Chiefs won the game 25-22.

