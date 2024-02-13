Baldurs Gate 3's Astarion Actor Feels No Regret About Dumping You

We've all been let down, let's be real. There is a moment of sorrow, then anger, then sorrow again; all washed down with copious amounts of ice cream and bad Netflix shows. When Baldur's Gate 3 was at its peak, my entire X timeline (formerly Twitter) was flooded with virtual tears – Astarion, once again, decided to break up with yet another Tav, a story as old as time (I'm not laughing, he dropped, too). So, after speaking to myriad members of the video game industry about our shared end-of-the-world experience, I decided to ask Astarion actor Neil Newbon whether or not he regrets d 'having been dumped. millions of people.

This all stems from a conversation I had with Warframe creative director Rebecca Ford at Tennocon in 2023. Her talk about Baldur's Gate 3 went exactly the same way as mine: we all have the both romanced Astarion and we both got dumped. Yet a few months after Tennocon, Newbon announced that he would be playing a rather huge, particularly unattractive fish in Warframe's Whispers in the Walls update. Sure, I'd probably take Astarion again too, but even then, color me suspiciously.

In a recent interview with PCGamesN, I took the time to jokingly ask Newbon what he thought about his vampiric character getting rid of what probably now totals millions of role-playing game fans across the world (he informs me that “apparently my character dropped 10,000 in five days.”). I also ask him whether or not he's terrified of the wrath of a million heartbroken game developers and press representatives – hell hath no fury, after all.

“I have no regrets,” he said impassively, before bursting out laughing. “I sleep like a baby.” Switching almost seamlessly with Astarion's silky smooth voice, he continues, “It's not my fault!” They just didn't do what I love to do! It’s give and take – I’m just going to take everything and give you everything I feel. When I sympathize with “it’s a problem for them,” he agrees: “Exactly, they’re not for me.” »

After some back and forth, he clarifies, “well, I didn’t do it, my character did it – optional!” And there are options where it doesn't. However, I definitely think it's a worthy t-shirt; there's definitely a t-shirt or badge in there.

“I'm not worried at all, I think it's really funny – actually, if someone said that to me [Astarion dumped them] I usually laugh harder than anyone. He's a video game character, it's okay – it's going to be okay, it's heartbreaking, a little bit, maybe, but it's going to be okay. You will get through this; you can always recharge.

Newbon himself prefers to play in “hardcore” mode, which he nicknames “iron person”, which elicits a smile from the author. Although he doesn't do it live so he and his guests can “show the best of the game,” he notes that “when I do a private show [playthrough] – and I will, probably while playing Durge [Dark Urge] – it’s going to be an iron save. I used to play XCOM 1 and 2 in Iron-Person and I love it – you're locked in; that's the story, that's how it ends. I just think it's really cool, the stakes are high. Maybe this is what we all need to do to toughen our emotions in the face of Astarion's inevitable breakup.

Our full interview with Neil Newbon is something truly special and dives into everything from his concerns that people "won't understand" Baldur's Gate 3 to whether or not he worries about being pigeonholed into always play Astarion.