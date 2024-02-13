Entertainment
Baldurs Gate 3's Astarion Actor Feels No Regret About Dumping You
We've all been let down, let's be real. There is a moment of sorrow, then anger, then sorrow again; all washed down with copious amounts of ice cream and bad Netflix shows. When Baldur's Gate 3 was at its peak, my entire X timeline (formerly Twitter) was flooded with virtual tears – Astarion, once again, decided to break up with yet another Tav, a story as old as time (I'm not laughing, he dropped, too). So, after speaking to myriad members of the video game industry about our shared end-of-the-world experience, I decided to ask Astarion actor Neil Newbon whether or not he regrets d 'having been dumped. millions of people.
This all stems from a conversation I had with Warframe creative director Rebecca Ford at Tennocon in 2023. Her talk about Baldur's Gate 3 went exactly the same way as mine: we all have the both romanced Astarion and we both got dumped. Yet a few months after Tennocon, Newbon announced that he would be playing a rather huge, particularly unattractive fish in Warframe's Whispers in the Walls update. Sure, I'd probably take Astarion again too, but even then, color me suspiciously.
In a recent interview with PCGamesN, I took the time to jokingly ask Newbon what he thought about his vampiric character getting rid of what probably now totals millions of role-playing game fans across the world (he informs me that “apparently my character dropped 10,000 in five days.”). I also ask him whether or not he's terrified of the wrath of a million heartbroken game developers and press representatives – hell hath no fury, after all.
“I have no regrets,” he said impassively, before bursting out laughing. “I sleep like a baby.” Switching almost seamlessly with Astarion's silky smooth voice, he continues, “It's not my fault!” They just didn't do what I love to do! It’s give and take – I’m just going to take everything and give you everything I feel. When I sympathize with “it’s a problem for them,” he agrees: “Exactly, they’re not for me.” »
After some back and forth, he clarifies, “well, I didn’t do it, my character did it – optional!” And there are options where it doesn't. However, I definitely think it's a worthy t-shirt; there's definitely a t-shirt or badge in there.
“I'm not worried at all, I think it's really funny – actually, if someone said that to me [Astarion dumped them] I usually laugh harder than anyone. He's a video game character, it's okay – it's going to be okay, it's heartbreaking, a little bit, maybe, but it's going to be okay. You will get through this; you can always recharge.
Newbon himself prefers to play in “hardcore” mode, which he nicknames “iron person”, which elicits a smile from the author. Although he doesn't do it live so he and his guests can “show the best of the game,” he notes that “when I do a private show [playthrough] – and I will, probably while playing Durge [Dark Urge] – it’s going to be an iron save. I used to play XCOM 1 and 2 in Iron-Person and I love it – you're locked in; that's the story, that's how it ends. I just think it's really cool, the stakes are high. Maybe this is what we all need to do to toughen our emotions in the face of Astarion's inevitable breakup.
Our full interview with Neil Newbon is something truly special and dives into everything from his concerns that people “won't understand” Baldur's Gate 3 to whether or not he worries about being pigeonholed into always play Astarion. However, if you still haven't managed to woo BG3's resident vampire, we have a Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion companion guide to help you win the Pale Elf's heart.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pcgamesn.com/baldurs-gate-3/astarion-dumping-you
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Baldurs Gate 3's Astarion Actor Feels No Regret About Dumping You
- Noles News: 2024 FSU football season is just 194 days away
- The Mexicali and Tijuana region is shaken by an earthquake “swarm”.
- Long-awaited family entertainment center to revive Fresno retail space
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Wears Sheer Dress to Party for Donald Trump: Tiffany and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Among Other Guests at $850 Mar-A-Lago Dinner
- This is what Donald Trump said about Taylor Swift before the Super Bowl
- The Supreme Court rules against the construction of the Garden of Nations at the former Istanbul airport after its demolition
- 'Karate Kid' Casts 'American Born Chinese' Ben Wang for New Film
- Veteran cricketer Rohan Prem has played his last match for Kerala: KCA
- Using salt substitutes reduces risk of high blood pressure by 40%
- Public Affairs Office | Former Boeing plane owned by Iran successfully returned to the United States
- Raymond Keane (Irish actor) – Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia