Jon Stewart says Apple canceled his show so they wouldn't get in trouble





Jon Stewart returns to The daily show This evening. But part of that decision was the cancellation of his Apple TV+ show, The problem with Jon Stewart.

Stewart appeared on CBS Mornings Monday to discuss (in somewhat vague terms) why he's returning to the show he anchored from 1999 to 2015. I really wanted some sort of place to unload my thoughts as we head into this election season , Stewart said. I thought I was going to do it again because they call it Apple TV+, it's a TV enclave, very small. It's like living in Malibu. But they decided they didn't want me to say things that might get me in trouble.

Jon Stewart.

Brad Barket/Getty



The problem started in 2021 with bi-weekly episodes and increased the frequency to weekly episodes during its second season. Like his comrade Daily show former student of John Oliver Last week tonight, The problem With Jon Stewart largely focused on a single topic in each episode.

Despite being the most-watched unscripted series on the network after its debut, the series was reportedly canceled last fall. The New York Times reported at the time that The problemThe cancellation of was influenced by disagreements between Stewart and Apple over what topics would be covered in a third season, such as AI and China.



Apple CEO Tim Cook was questioned by a special committee of the United States House of Representatives regarding this report. A letter from the committee says companies have the right to determine what is appropriate for their service, but that “the coercive tactics of a foreign power should not directly or indirectly influence these decisions.” It is unclear from Stewart's statement whether episodes of this nature could have had an impact on his departure.

Moving forward, Stewart will no longer be the full-time host of The daily show. He will serve as host every Monday from February 12 until the end of the 2024 election cycle. He will also serve as executive producer. “Who better to comment on this election than someone who truly understands two aging men who are past their prime?” Stewart has talked about getting back behind the desk. “Look at me, baby.”

The daily show airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and streams the next day on Paramount+.

