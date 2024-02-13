Tish Cyrus strengthened by her husband Dominic Purcell | Entertainment

Tish Cyrus says her husband Dominic Purcell empowers her.
Miley Cyrus' mother, 56, married the 53-year-old “Prison Break” actor in August 2023 and said Dominic did everything he could to “encourage” her.
Speaking on her 'Sorry, We're Stoned' podcast, which she co-hosts with daughter Brandi Cyrus, Tish said: “We're so happy. He's just encouraging me to fly. He's like, 'You “You're the funniest, you're the prettiest, you're the sweetest, you're the one – just show the world who you are.” It gave me such power that I had never felt before. It was really great for me.”
Tish and Dominic went public with their romance in November 2022, about seven months after she announced her divorce from Miley's father, Billy Ray Cyrus.
The couple met through social media, and Tish told Vogue, “I slid into the DM Doms, and the rest is history. It was love at first sight for both of us!”
The couple got engaged on Thanksgiving 2022, with Dom getting help from Miley in planning the proposal.
She said: “Dom and Miley planned the whole thing. They knew we would all be together as a family and thought it would be the perfect time!”
Miley betrayed her mother during their wedding and said: “My whole life, my mother has been behind the scenes. She was always the one preparing me for the big days, starting with cheerleading competitions and eventually on on the sets or backstage before a performance. She never stopped celebrating me and was so supportive of my decisions.
“Seeing my mother so happy and in love is very emotional for me. Dom and my mother share the sweetest, most genuine love. It's almost like it's the first time, which suits my mother so much who is so young. . Since they met, they both started aging in reverse. Somehow my mother became even more beautiful. The day was also special and magical as them. Standing by my mother and giving her to Dom is a moment I will cherish. for the rest of my life.”
