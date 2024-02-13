Where to stream Jon Stewart – StyleCaster

All products and services featured are independently chosen by the editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

After his departure nine years ago, comedian Jon Stewart will return to The daily show as Monday night host through the 2024 presidential election. Want to learn how to watch The daily show free without cable? We have all the information below.

The daily show is a satirical news program that aired on Comedy Central and later on Paramount+. The show was created by Lizz Winstead and Madeleine Smithberg and was initially hosted by Craig Kilborn. Jon Stewart hosted the acclaimed series from 1999 to 2015 before South African comedian Trevor Noah took over. In September 2022, Noah shocked the world when he announced that he was leaving his role as host after seven years.

“Maybe it comes from not being raised in America, but I think it should all end,” Noah told our sister site. The HoIlywood reporter about its release. “A lot of American business and media are saying, 'Keep this going as long as possible,' but I think it's healthy for things to end while they're still in a good position. I want to leave before I burn out because there are many other things I would like to do.

During the search for Noah's replacement, the show successfully featured celebrity guest hosts including Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, Chelsea Handler, Kal Penn and Charlamagne Tha God. But in January 2024, The daily show announced that Stewart would take over the program Monday night through the 2024 election cycle. He is also expected to serve in an oversight role that could extend through 2024, according to Variety.

“Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we're honored to have him return to Comedy Central's The Daily Show to help us all understand the madness and divisions rocking the country as we enter the season election,” said Chris McCarthy, President. and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement. “In this age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to cut through the empty rhetoric and bring much-needed clarity with his brilliant mind. »

When The daily show air?

The daily show airs weeknights, starting Monday, February 12 at 11 p.m. ET, on Comedy Central.

How to watch The daily show free

The daily show airs on Comedy Central, which is available for live streaming on services like DirectTV Stream, SlingAnd Philo. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial and starts to $79.99 per month after the end of the trial. Philo offers a seven-day free trial and the costs $25 per month after the free trial ends. Sling TV starts at $20 for your first month.

Best overall choice to watch The daily show: DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Direct television is our best overall pick to watch The daily show for free for its free trial, price and channel selection. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial. DirecTV offers four packages: Entertainmentwhat costs $79.99 per month; Choicewhat costs $108.99 per month with the first two months at $83.99 per month; Ultimatewhat costs $84.99 per month with the first two months at $94.99 per month; And Firstwhat costs $159.99 per month.

As for other differences between the plans, Entertainment includes over 75 channels, the ability to stream to unlimited devices in your home, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and a special offer on premium channels. Choice, which is the most popular package, includes over 105 channels, regional sports networks and everything included in Entertainment. Ultimate includes over 140 channels and everything included in Entertainment and Choice. Premiere includes over 150 channels, including premium channels like HBO and Starz and everything included in Entertainment, Choice, and Premiere. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch The daily show with the DirecTV Stream free trial.

Visit streamtv.directv.comthe packages page Click “Try It Free” for the plan of your choice Enter your information and payment method Search for Comedy Central and start watching The daily show

Best Free Trial Pick to Watch The daily show: Philo free trial

Philo is our top free trial pick to watch The daily show for its price and the duration of the free trial. Philo offers a seven-day free trial and the costs $25 per month after the end of the trial. Besides Comedy Central, Philo also offers similar channels such as Catchy Comedy, Comedy Dynamics, and Portlandia IFC. As for what else it includes, Philo offers over 70 channels, as well as unlimited DVR service. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch The daily show with the Philo free trial.

Visit Philo.com Click “Start Free Trial” Enter your information and payment method Search for Comedy Central and start watching The daily show

Best upgrade choice to watch out for The daily show: Sling TV

Sling TV is our best budget pick to look at The daily show for its channel selection. Sling TV offers three packages: Sling Orange for $40 per month; Blue Sling for $45 per month; and Sling Orange + Blue for $60 per month. Sling also has a current deal where subscribers can sign up for 50% off their first month, bringing the price of Sling Orange down to $20 for your first month; Sling Blue is $22.50 for your first month; and Sling Orange + Blue's for $30 for your first month. All three plans include Comedy Central.

As for the differences between the packages, Sling Orange, which is best suited for sports and family channels, includes 32 channels and the ability to stream on one device at a time. Best suited for news and entertainment channels, Sling Orange includes 42 channels and the ability to stream to three devices at once. Sling Orange + Blue includes all the channels offered on Sling Orange and Sling Blue, plus the ability to stream on three devices at once. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch The daily show with Sling TV.

Visit Sling.com Click “Try Us Today” Create an account Select your plan Enter your payment information and pay Search for Comedy Central and start watching The daily show

Who hosts The daily show?

Who hosts The daily show? Comedian Jon Stewart returns as host of The daily show on February 12. However, Stewart will only step into the hosting seat on Mondays beginning February 12 through the 2024 presidential election cycle. A rotating lineup of show regulars will fill the rest of the week.

Why did Jon Stewart leave The daily show?

Why did Jon Stewart leave The daily show? After 16 years, Stewart left The daily show in the fall of 2015. Stewart joined the program in 1999 to succeed Craig Kilborn, the program's first host.

“It's not like I think the show doesn't work anymore, or that I don't know how to do it. It was more like, “Yeah, it works.” But I don't get the same satisfaction,” Stewart said of leaving for The Guardian.

He continued: “These things are cyclical. You have moments of dissatisfaction, and then you come out of them and everything is fine. But the cycles become longer and perhaps more entrenched, and that's when you realize, “Okay, I'm on the setback side now.” »

After coming out, Stewart hosted the Apple TV+ show The problem with Jon Stewartbut the streamer canceled it after two seasons.