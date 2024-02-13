Mark Wahlberg teams up with The Chosen actor for Super Bowl commercial





Actor, producer and entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg teamed up with actor Jonathan Roumie of “The Chosen” in an effort to inspire others to pray more during a Super Bowl LVIII commercial for Catholic app Hallow . Wahlberg, 52, and Roumie, 49, who plays Jesus in “The Chosen,” could be seen on millions of television screens across the country during a 30 second ad during the match on Sunday. “God, we're taking this moment just to thank You,” Wahlberg said in the ad, which urges viewers to take part in prayer during Lent (February 14-March 28). THE Sanctify The app is a platform designed to offer prayer on the go and allows users to personalize their prayer experiences with a tailored daily prayer routine. The app allows users to connect with friends and family and create family groups. “Hallow's goal has always been to reach as many people as possible, both those who take their faith seriously and especially those who might have strayed, and to invite them to deepen their relationship with God ” said Alex Jones, co-author of Hallow. -founder and CEO, said in a statement about the Super Bowl LVIII commercial. “When we learned of the schedule for the Big Game this year, we couldn't have been more excited to work with Mark and Jonathan to use it as an opportunity to invite millions of people to pray.” The app, launched in December 2018, has garnered more than 10,000 sessions, including a “Daily Rosary,” “Daily Gospel,” “Daily Holy,” “Novenas,” “Exams,” “The Father Mike Schmitz Bible in a year “. “, “The Chosen's Jonathan Roumie Audio Bible” and “Bishop Barron's Sunday Sermons.” The app has also been downloaded around 10 million times. This isn't the first time Wahlberg has promoted the app. He explained on the “Today” show in February 2023 for Ash Wednesday that he had found time to “balance” his Catholic faith with his acting career. In the series, the actor could be seen sporting ashes on his forehead in the shape of a cross to promote his involvement in Hallow. At the time, Wahlberg said he was leading Hallow users through a series of lessons on fasting in the app during the Lenten season. “There are many different elements to fasting. I think the important thing to understand is that if you have problems with food, there are other things. God knows what things He wants you to detach yourself from,” she said. Wahlberg said. “We all know those things that make us feel guilty and don't make us feel as good as we should. [The goal is] being able to detach yourself from these things and focus on good habits rather than bad ones. I just challenge people to be better versions of themselves. » Nicole Alcindor is a journalist for The Christian Post.

Free Religious Freedom Updates Join thousands of others to get the FREEDOM POST free newsletter, sent twice a week from The Christian Post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.christianpost.com/news/mark-wahlberg-teams-up-with-the-chosen-actor-for-super-bowl-ad.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos