A Closer Look at the New Power Up Café at Universal Studios Hollywood

As part of Super Nintendo World's first anniversary celebration, brand new takeout spot, Power Up Café, officially opens on February 15 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Although the Power Up Café has already opened its doors to guests on January 31st, there is no set time or guarantee that the café will be open until the grand opening on February 15th.

Located in the New York Street section of the Upper Lot, where the Sweet Liberty candy store once resided, this new cafe offers its customers the chance to recharge with fun Super Mario-themed snacks and drinks even before to set foot in Super Nintendo. World.

Despite the bright, saturated colors of the café's exterior that set it apart from the rest of the recently repainted New York Street facades, Power Up Café undeniably brings lively energy back to the corner of New York Street that remained empty for guests. since Sweet Liberty closed many years ago, and we're sure its premier location and fun concept will make it a very popular spot for customers looking to grab a uniquely themed bite.

Guests enter the cafe through the bright red doors located in the far right corner of the New York Street facades and are greeted by friendly team members as they enter. Despite only having a small space to work with, the Power Up Café manages to capture the essence of Super Nintendo World while modernizing it to fit into a café setting suited to being located outside of the themed land, with Super Mario-themed mosaic illustrations. lining the walls, a Question Block lamp hanging from the ceiling, six Super Star statues framing guests' most prominent view in the kitchen, and numerous neon signs of some of Super Mario's most iconic visuals.

Universal Studios Hollywood recently invited Inside Universal for a special sneak peek at the Power Up Café and we had a fantastic time sampling the menu, which is well described and reviewed below.

The Power Up Café menu is divided into two simple categories: snacks and drinks. Snacks include Super Mushroom Calzone, 1-Up Mushroom Calzone, Fire Blossom Pretzel and Super Star Popcorn; while the drinks include four unique soft drinks called the Super Mushroom Fizz, 1-Up Mushroom Fizz, Fire Flower Fizz and Super Star Fizz.

Guests also have the opportunity to purchase the Super Star Collectible Popcorn Bucket, Super Mushroom Collectible Drink Sipper and 1-Up Collectible Drink Sipper.

We started by trying the Super Mushroom Calzone, which is described on the menu as a mushroom-shaped calzone filled with pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. The Super Mushroom Calzone is not only adorable, but it's also very tasty. We found the calzone to have a great balance between the breaded exterior and the perfectly filled interior, which left us very satisfied. Note that the calzones are small enough for one person to eat alone, but are also definitely large enough for two people to share, especially if you order a handful of items on the menu.

Next, we tried the 1-Up Mushroom Calzone, which is a mushroom-shaped calzone filled with spinach, green pepper, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and basil pesto. We also enjoyed this vegetarian calzone, which has a dominant basil pesto flavor for those curious. While the Super Mushroom Calzone was our favorite of the two, the 1-Up Mushroom Calzone is definitely another solid option on the menu.

The Fire Flower Pretzel was also one of our most anticipated offerings. Described as a fire flower-shaped pretzel served with chipotle cheese, mustard and white queso dips, the Fire Flower pretzel is slightly larger than the calzones and includes the three aforementioned dips as sides in its $13 price tag. $ on the menu. While the pretzel itself tasted similar to other pretzels guests can purchase in the park, the array of dips gave it a flavorful twist. Our favorite was the white queso dip, although we enjoyed alternating between the three.

The final snack on the menu is the Super Star Popcorn Cup: a large cup of buttered popcorn topped with edible glitter. The popcorn tastes just like regular buttered popcorn and we couldn't make out any discernible taste from the edible flakes. The edible glitter just serves as a fun touch to make the cup of popcorn unique from the usual buttered popcorn you can find at other locations around the theme park. .

Finally, we tried two of the four carbonated soft drinks offered on the menu: the 1-Up Mushroom Fizz, a lemon-lime soda with popping green apple pearls and lime, the 1-Up Mushroom Power Up, and the Super Star Fizz, a lemon-lime soda with vibrant lemon pearls and a mango and pineapple Super Star Power Up. We enjoyed both drinks equally, and if the two we tried are any indication, there doesn't seem to be any bad option among the four: just choose the flavor of drink that appeals to you the most.

Soft drinks are perhaps the most unique offerings on the menu as there is an interactive element to activate each of their respective flavors. When purchasing one of these drinks, guests receive a miniature cardboard trivia box with their special Power Up drink inside: a Super Mushroom for the Super Mushroom Fizz, a 1-Up Mushroom for the 1 -Up Mushroom Fizz, a fire flower for the Fire Flower Fizz, or a Super Star for the Super Star Fizz.

Once guests receive the drink, a lemon-lime soda base with popping pearls and a straw themed after the unique drink they purchased, they are invited to drop their Power Up into the drink and let it fizz and dissolve completely, complementing the individual flavor of each drink.

Overall, between all of its delicious menu options, Power Up Café makes a great addition to New York Street on the Upper Lot and the continuing expansion of Nintendo-themed offerings at Universal Studios Hollywood.

In addition to the opening of the Power Up Café, guests will also be able to celebrate the first anniversary of Super Nintendo World by purchasing a special Golden Power-Up Band (which will be available for purchase at several locations inside the park at theme from February 17) and collecting a free one-year birthday button (available from February 17 while supplies last from customer relations).

