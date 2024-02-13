Entertainment
Jacqueline Fernandez files harassment complaint against Sukesh | Bollywood
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has filed a complaint against alleged fraudster Sukesh Chandrashekhar for harassing and threatening her from inside a jail. As reported Indian Express, she filed a complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. Jacqueline also sent the letter to the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch). A specialized unit was tasked with opening a preliminary investigation into the complaint. (Also read | Mika Singh's now deleted tweet on Jacqueline Fernandez's photo with Jean-Claude Van Damme: “He's much better than Sukesh”)
What Jacqueline wrote in the letter
In her letter sent a few days ago to the police chief with the subject: systemic failure in the protection of prosecution witnesses, Jacqueline declared: “I am a responsible citizen, who found herself inadvertently involved in a case which has serious implications for the rule. of the law and the sanctity of our judicial system. As a prosecution witness in a case registered by the Special Cell, I am writing to you in the midst of a harrowing ordeal of psychological pressure and targeted intimidation campaigns. A man identifying himself as Sukesh is an accused, sitting behind bars in Mandoli jail and threatening her with intimidation tactics in public domain. (sic)
Jacqueline requested immediate intervention
In her letter, Jacqueline urges the police commissioner to immediately intervene in this matter. She said this threatened her safety and jeopardized the integrity of legal proceedings. She urged that an FIR under IPC sections be registered against Sukesh to ensure his protection as a prosecution witness in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA).
These actions do not simply infringe on my individual rights; they strike at the heart of our justice system. The principle of witness protection, which is fundamental to the administration of justice, has been compromised, thereby undermining the credibility and effectiveness of our legal institutions. It is imperative that all communication channels available to the accused are examined and strict measures implemented to prevent further abuse, (sic) she also said.
About the case
In December last year, Jacqueline moved a Delhi court seeking directions to stop Sukesh from sending her any letters, messages or statements. Jacqueline is a witness in the FIR being investigated by the EW (Economic Offenses Wing) regarding the 200 crore money laundering and extortion case linked to Sukesh.
