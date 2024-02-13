Dead Dawg is dead: rapper and actor Pablo Grant dies aged 26 following a blood clot





Rapper and actor Pablo Grant has died at the age of 26. The German star, known as Dead Dawg, reportedly died of thrombosis. 4 Pablo Grant, known as Dead Dawg, at a TV show screening in November Credit: Getty 4 The 26-year-old died suddenly on February 6. Credit: grant_pablo 4 Berlin rap group BHZ confirmed the rapper's death on Sunday evening. Credit: bhz030 The rapper's tragic death was announced on Sunday evening by the Berlin rap group BHZ. A black and white photo of Pablo was shared with a few words “family”. They said: “Artist, actor, musician and BHZ member Pablo Grant died suddenly on February 6 at the age of 26 following a thrombosis. “The family and friends of the deceased are heartbroken and ask that privacy be respected and that no contact be made at this difficult time until further notice. “We would like to thank all the fans who have accompanied and supported Pablo’s artistic journey over the years.” Thrombosis occurs when blood clots block a person's blood vessels, which can obstruct the flow of blood through the circulatory system. A few days before Pablo's sudden death, the rap group BHZ canceled their tour. The band was scheduled to begin their tour on Thursday, February 8 but canceled performances three days prior and has not rescheduled. Most read in Entertainment A statement shared via Instagram read: “Due to very short-term illness reasons, we have to cancel our upcoming tour without replacements before the scheduled tour begins.” The tour was scheduled to start in Vienna and end on March 1 in Berlin. In addition to being a successful rapper, under the stage name Dead Dawg, Pablo has starred in several television shows and films, including Misfit, SOKO Hamburg and In aller Freundschaft. He was born in Berlin in 1997 and trained as an actor at the Transform theater school in his hometown. Fans of Pablo and BHZ came in droves to share their dismay at the loss of a “legend”. One person wrote on social media: “Rest in peace, Pablo! You…touched so many people. Legend for life.” Another said: “Thank you for being you,” while someone else wrote: “Rest in power, King. You touched an entire generation.” A fan added: “You shined so bright, inspired so much and always showed so much love. A hero, a genius and a person with an infinite heart. “We will forever honor your name, everything you represent and your presence in our hearts and souls. A true hero. A true king. Thank you for your blessings and rest in peace my brother.” 4 Pablo's family, friends and fans were left heartbroken Credit: grant_pablo

