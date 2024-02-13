Heroes actor skeptical about second series revival





Milo Ventimiglia, who played Peter Petrelli on the NBC superhero series Herowhich ran from 2006 to 2010, has little hope of a second series being resumed.





“I feel like I was trained to say 'never say never,' but I think when they tried to bring Hero and restart HeroIt was a soft landing.” Ventimiglia said comics while promoting his new film Land of evil. “I don't think we're going to go back to it again. I think it's just one of those things [that] I think they tried, and it didn't really work.” he talked about the 13-episode reboot, which didn't include much of the original cast.

“I feel like [Heroes Reborn] that the story and the circumstances are bigger than the characters, “ Ventimiglia went on to explain why the revival failed. “And what I understand is that the audience really, really loved the characters in that first season of Heroand it was less about these extraordinary circumstances and the end of the world.

The actor believes that viewers particularly appreciated season 1 of the flagship series because they wanted to see their favorite characters. “I think it was a little forgotten with [Heroes Reborn]. They've forgotten the human element and the human experience, and that's what we're all connected to. So I'm not really sure [about a Heroes return],” Ventimiglia added.

Heroes season 1 offered a fresh take on the superhero genre Created by Tim Kring, Hero revolved around a group of individuals who discover they have superhuman abilities ranging from telepathy and time manipulation to super strength and regeneration. Season 1 followed their stories as they accepted their new powers, overcame the challenges of those abilities, and ultimately found themselves part of a larger, interconnected narrative.

The main cast included Ventimiglia alongside Hayden Panettiere as Claire Bennet, Ali Larter as Niki Sanders/Jessica Sanders, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohinder Suresh, Masi Oka as Hiro Nakamura, Adrian Pasdar as as Nathan Petrelli, Greg Grunberg as Matt Parkman and Santiago Cabrera as Isaac. Mendez and Zachary Quinto as Sylar, among others.

While Heroes Season 1 received rave reviews for its fresh take on the superhero genre, subsequent seasons received mixed reviews as fans were unhappy with the overall direction of the plot. Heroes are reborn was released in 2015, serving as a continuation and quasi-reboot of the original. Set several years after the flagship series, the story sees people with superhuman abilities facing discrimination.

The series introduced new characters, played by Zachary Levi, Robbie Kay, Ryan Guzman, Danika Yarosh, Judith Shekoni, Kiki Sukezane, Henry Zebrowski and Gatlin Green, who attempt to navigate the dangerous world of evolving abilities and global conspiracies. While Heroes are reborn generated some excitement, fans of the original felt it didn't capture the magic of the first season.

Hero is available for streaming on Peacock.

