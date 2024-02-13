/ Basant Panchami 2024: From Alia Bhatt to Madhuri Dixit; 7 Stunning Bollywood-Inspired Yellow Sarees to Wear on This Day





Published on February 12, 2024 at 11:16 am IST Basant Panchami, the auspicious Hindu festival, will be celebrated with pomp and enthusiasm in India on February 14 this year. Dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the festival is celebrated with great fervor across the country. People usually wear yellow on this day, as it symbolizes the arrival of spring and the ripening of crops. If you haven't decided on your bright yellow outfit for the festival yet, don't worry, we've got you covered. When it comes to fashion, our Bollywood divas reign supreme. To stand out this Panchami, here are the best yellow saree looks inspired by B'wood. Scroll down to take style notes. (Instagram) /



Published on February 12, 2024 at 11:16 am IST To elevate your Basant Panchami look, take inspiration from none other than the queen of saree looks, OG Madhuri Dixit. Her yellow saree is loved by fashion critics. Designed by Seema Gujral, the saree is made of luxurious georgette fabric adorned with mirror work and elegant border all around. She paired it with matching embroidered blouse and open front jacket adorned with mirrors. With glamorous makeup, statement earrings and a messy ponytail, she looked stunning. (Instagram/@madhuridixitnene) /



Published on February 12, 2024 at 11:16 am IST Vaani Kapoor's stunning yellow saree adorned with intricate silver embroidery is perfect inspiration for the Panchami outfit. Paired with a sleeveless blouse, the look oozed chic sophistication. She kept her accessories minimal, opting for delicate jhumkis. Her makeup was also subtle, with smoky eyeshadow, eyeliner, kajal, contoured cheeks, highlighter, a touch of blush, and nude lipstick. Her open, wavy hair added the perfect finishing touch to her overall look. (Instagram/@_vaanikapoor_) /



Published on February 12, 2024 at 11:16 am IST Talking about saree fashion and not mentioning Alia Bhatt is not right. The stylish diva wowed her fans when she donned a stunning yellow saree from Anavila's Aamod collection. The saree comes in a pleasant summer yellow and is embroidered with house sparrows, banana leaves and blooming flowers in different shades of green, red, white, brown and gold. Paired with a matching sleeveless blouse, she looked like an elegant princess. Her soft makeup, choker necklace and chic braided hairstyle added the perfect finishing touch. (Instagram/@aliaabhatt) /



Published on February 12, 2024 at 11:16 am IST Next on the list, we have the gorgeous Gen Z diva, Ananya Pandey. The actress always makes sure to turn heads with her fashion-forward looks. Her yellow saree oozing grace and glamor is no exception and will definitely inspire your Basant Panchami look. She chose an organza saree that had shimmering borders all over it. She draped it gracefully to let her pallu cascade beautifully over her shoulders. Paired with her walking backless blouse, it looks mesmerizing. (Instagram/@ananyapanday) /



Published on February 12, 2024 at 11:16 am IST If you are not a fan of heavy curtains and want to wear a light and trendy saree, then Rakul Preet is here to help you. The stunning actress wore a stunning lemon yellow saree adorned with sequin stripes by designer Krisha Sunny Ramani. She paired it with elegant plunging neckline bralette blouse. Accessorized with an elegant diamond necklace, glass bangles stacked on her wrists, dewy makeup and open, blow-dried hair, she looked wow. (Instagram/@rakulpreet) /



Published on February 12, 2024 at 11:16 am IST Next but not the least on our list is Aditi Rao Hydari. The actress is a total fashionista and her style mantra is simple: keep it casual, comfortable and trendy. She wore a yellow organza silk saree from Raw Mango. What really elevated her look was the choice of a contrast blouse in a captivating dark green shade with a V-neckline, elbow length sleeves and gold hand embroidery which added a royal touch to his look. With golden jhumka earrings, a small bindi at the back and open hair, she completed her head-turning look. (Instagram/@adiditiraohydari) /



Published on February 12, 2024 at 11:16 am IST No fashion list is complete without mentioning Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone. If you are in the mood to ditch the conventional saree styles and experiment with your style with this Basant Panchami, then DP's look can be your ideal inspiration. The diva opted for a bright sunny yellow saree fully adorned with ruffles. She draped it elegantly with her pallu falling beautifully from her shoulder. Her giant bow blouse with puffy balloon sleeves and a turtle neckline was the showstopper. Just like Deepika, team your look with oversized sunglasses and dangly earrings and you are ready to slay. (Instagram)

