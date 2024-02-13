Entertainment
An actor won't be nervous at the BAFTA Film Awards. This is David Tennant, the host
LONDON (AP) An actor won't be nervous when the camera comes in for a close-up at British Academy Film Awards.
David tennant hosts Sunday ceremony in London and says it's more relaxing to be the emcee than a contestant.
I reserve the right to respond to you on the night of February 18, when I was shaking in a corner having some sort of panic attack, he said. It seems like a very privileged position, but without the nervousness of wondering if you've won one or not. You don't have to prepare a little speech hastily scribbled on the back of an envelope. What larks.
And while comedians face scrutiny When they have an awards ceremony, Tennant says there's less pressure on the actors.
Not being my day job is somewhat of an advantage, he admits. There aren't a lot of expectations because that's not what I do. So if I do it terribly, what's the harm?
He won't have to walk the line between insulting or amusing an A-list audience, while still entertaining viewers at home.
My stand-up career won't hold up the way this is going. Which, again, takes some of the pressure off me. I'm just going to have a great time.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Hannah Waddingham will also be on hand to help entertain nominees with musical performances at the Royal Festival Hall.
Ellis-Bextor sings Murder on the Dancefloor, the hit reinvigorated 22 years after its release by his appearance in Emerald Fennells Saltburn, which is nominated for Best British Film.
Award shows are funny, aren't they? » thought Tennant. There's so much nervous energy in the air. It's terribly exciting to be here. And then they go on and on and on and on forever.
Can we get everyone on the other end of the line, still feeling like they're celebrating and not despairing of their dinner? he is asking himself.
The epic tale of the Oppenheimer atomic bomb leads the BAFTA trophy race, with 13 nominations, including best film.
Gothic fantasy Poor things received 11 nominations, while the historical epic Flower Moon Killers and Holocaust drama The area of interest have nine each.
Only two people know in advance that they will have to give a speech that evening: Samantha Morton, recipient of the BAFTA scholarship, and June Givanni, founder of the June Givanni PanAfrican Archive, who is being honored for her outstanding British contribution to cinema .
Being in the room where the victory happens can be a strange experience, Tennant says.
You're surrounded by a lot of ridiculously famous people that you wouldn't otherwise be in a room with. So there's something a little tricky and exciting about that. At the same time, it can be very overwhelming and a little intimidating, he says.
He was asked if he would take the opportunity, as an actor, to audition for BAFTA-nominated director Martin Scorsese Tennant jokes that he won't rule out a few lines from Taxi Driver, adding that anything can happen.
Back to the nervous nominees who will be sitting among their competitors, with a camera monitoring their reaction.
Fantasia Barrino, Sandra Hller, Carey Mulligan, Vivian Oparah, Margot Robbie and Emma Stone make up the best actress category and are all present.
Like every lead actor nominated: Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti, Barry Keoghan, Teo Yoo and Cillian Murphy.
It’s sport and that’s what matters to the public. And that's where as a candidate you just have to suck, Tennant says. You're still much closer to winning than the person who wasn't nominated. So it's a strange experience. Its realization is intoxicating and dizzying and at the same time can be desperately heartbreaking.
But that’s why we connect,” he laughs.
Hilary Fox, Associated Press
|
Sources
2/ https://toronto.citynews.ca/2024/02/12/one-actor-wont-be-nervous-at-the-bafta-film-awards-thats-david-tennant-the-host/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US oil companies to merge in $26 billion deal as companies rush to buy drilling land | Oil and gas companies
- An actor won't be nervous at the BAFTA Film Awards. This is David Tennant, the host
- Saurabh Tiwary retires from professional cricket | Cricket news
- Strengthening partnerships to combat disease outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) – Africa CDC
- PM Modi to leave for UAE today, inauguration of Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple and 'Ahlan Modi' among priorities India TV
- Basant Panchami 2024: From Alia Bhatt to Madhuri Dixit; 7 Stunning Bollywood-Inspired Yellow Sarees to Wear on This Day
- Prom Dress Fashion Show Showcases Trends and Affordable Dresses | News
- As court confirms Act 124 is unconstitutional, Ford PCs finally have to invest in public services: CUPE Ontario
- Kenyan marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum dies in road accident. #Running #Shorts #BBCNews
- 'Upset' as Imran Khan's PTI wins most seats in Pakistan elections
- Beyoncé announces country-themed album and releases two singles | Entertainment
- Redbirds fall on the road at Lindenwood