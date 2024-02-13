New live entertainment venue coming to OKC's Oak mixed-use neighborhood





Listen to this article Listen to this article OKLAHOMA CITY A new outdoor concert venue that can accommodate up to 1,750 guests was announced Monday by developers of Oak, the 20-acre mixed-use neighborhood under construction at 5101 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Veritas Development's Ryan McNeill revealed plans for entertainment and community programming at the District's 7,000-square-foot green space, dubbed Heartwood Park, which will be anchored by a $1 million state-of-the-art stage for live performances . One of the cornerstones of Oak is our promise to bring unique experiences to the community, McNeill said in the announcement. From a casual Tuesday to the kickoff of the holiday season, we look forward to inviting Oklahoma City residents to Heartwood Park to celebrate special moments with friends and family. The park is designed to be the center of energy and activity for both residents and visitors to the development. Management plans to host more than 100 community events each year. The first series of signature events will host weekly experiences such as live music, workout classes and farmers markets, all free to the public. Oklahoma City is ready to discover more ways to experience premier live entertainment, Schuch said in the announcement. We know what it takes to put on a great show. Our experience in delivering high-end talent, coupled with OAK’s commitment to creating vibrant community experiences, will come together to introduce an entirely new entertainment platform for OKC. Schuch did not respond as of press time to questions about when the venue would open and whether artists were expected to perform. Cloud Trees, an art installation measuring 25.5 feet tall, will surround the stage. The three trees feature illuminated bronze tree trunks and a shared canopy of mirror-polished stainless steel clouds that discreetly hold the stage's speaker system. The venue will have to comply with Oklahoma City's noise ordinance, said Sarah Welch, subdivision and zoning manager with the city's planning department. City staff have already been addressing issues related to noise levels and noise monitoring at outdoor venues since the Mustang Creek Crossing development announced plans last summer to build a 12,000-seat amphitheater near the intersection of the John Kilpatrick Turnpike and Interstate 40. An ordinance to rezone the property for this project will be presented at the Oklahoma City Council meeting on Tuesday and is expected to be finally considered on April 9. For the 2024 holiday season, Heartwood Park will transform into an ice skating rink and host holiday events, including a pop-up snow pavilion and a silent disco with Santa. Other seasonal events will include the Mardi Gras Mambo, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and a Kentucky Derby watch party. Oak is expected to open in September. The first phase includes 135,000 square feet of retail, a 132-key Lively boutique hotel and 320 high-end apartments. Several new tenants to the market have already been announced for the project, including Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar, Mesero, Arhaus, Restoration Hardware and Capital Grille. McLemmon Group, a Dallas-based property management and consulting firm, was selected to manage Oak. A future phase of the project includes 100,000 square feet of office space and an additional 85,000 square feet of retail. McNeill is joined by Everett Dobson and the Dobson family as partners in the multi-phase project.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://journalrecord.com/2024/02/new-live-entertainment-venue-coming-to-okcs-heartwood-park/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos