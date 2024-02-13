Entertainment
What is Ranveer Singh doing in an ad with porn star Johnny Sins? | Bollywood
Skip the Super Bowl commercials. Ranveer Singh features in a new ad for a men's health brand, where he was seen promoting sexual health in a very desirable and cheesy way. Joining him in this effort is famous adult film actor Johnny Sins. (Also Read: Ranveer Singh invests in Aman Gupta's boAt, named brand ambassador)
What's in the ad?
The advertisement is a rip-off of a typical Indian daily soap, involving a joint family feud. The entire cast, including Ranveer and Johnny Sins, are dressed in traditional clothes. Johnny is seen wearing a blue kurta and a golden jacket and the Bollywood actor is seen sporting a brown kurta and long hair.
The ad begins with Ranveer asking his younger brother Johnny's wife why she is leaving their house. After that, a lot of drama happens between the family members. Later, with the help of a capsule (which improves men's sexual health), Johnny's wife decides to stay in the background.
Reactions to the announcement
Viewers on X were surprised to see the crossover between Ranveer and Johnny. One user wrote: BRO, WHAT IN THE WORLD IS JOHNNY SIN DOING IN AN INDIAN COMMERCIAL WITH RANVEER SINGH (crying emoji). Another posted, Johny Sins and Ranveer Singh Collab (laughing with tears emojis). The world was prepared for the #Deadpool3 JOHNNY SINS trailer in INDIAN COMMERCIAL with RANVEER SINGH out of the show (shocked emoji), a third user wrote, comparing the Ranveer-Johnny crossover to that of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in the upcoming Hollywood superhero film, Deadpool 3.
Many also praised Ranveer for promoting men's sexual health. The one posted on X, Hahahahahaha… that's a great way to use a celebrity in an ad. Not only does it not use Ranveer Singh (and Johnny Sins – “Google” him!) in a completely unexpected (and hilarious) way by using the much-derided trope of Indian TV series, but it also makes the product category much more accessible to a wider audience. a set of people beyond being used in hushed tones! It's so good to see one of my all-time favorite sex icons and Johny Sins, comedian Tanmay Bhatt wrote on Ranveer's Instagram post.
Ranveer will next be seen in Singham Again and Don 3.
