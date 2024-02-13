Pakistani actress Mahira Khan issues statement after pregnancy announcement





Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has reacted after several reports claimed that she was pregnant. Talk with The Express Tribune, Mahira dismissed the rumors. The reports emerged after a now-deleted post on Reddit claimed she was pregnant. The post also claimed that Mahira had moved away from Netflix's Jo Bachey Sang Samait Lo and another untitled film. (Also read | Mahira Khan pays tribute to Parveen Babi in new photoshoot, reveals struggles after multiple foot fractures) Mahira Khan got married to Salim Karim. What Mahira said about her pregnancy As per the report, Mahira said, “It's not true that I'm pregnant. And I haven't left the Netflix series.” According to India todayThe Reddit post read: “So I learned from a close source that she pulled out of the Netflix project alongside a big film, as she is expecting her second child sometime in August or September.” Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! How did the rumor start? The post also said: “An announcement may or may not be made soon if she chooses to announce it after the birth, but since she is a big celebrity and can't keep a low profile for long, I personally have the impression that she will announce it.” Mahira got married to her longtime boyfriend Salim Karim earlier this year. She previously married Ali Askari in 2007. They had a son in 2009. The couple separated in 2015. When Mahira spoke about her life In one of her Instagram posts, she talked about her bond with her son as well as her past relationship. Sharing the photo with her son, she wrote in the caption: “Exactly 10 years ago my life changed. I was a 24 year old girl with a baby in my arms celebrating my 25th birthday. These ten years seem like a thousand years to me. … with experiences worth a lifetime. I became a mother, I became an actress.. there have been losses and separations, I have witnessed success and glory. I fell in love. I lost hope at times and gathered my courage most of the time. “I achieved some of my dreams. And I had to abandon some of them. And on this journey, I had you all with me. Every step of the way. I wish I could write it all down. Maybe one day I will. I’m so grateful for everything – for all of it.” “We are nothing without the people who have supported us – you are all the wind beneath my wings. I thank you with all my heart and soul. I promise you all that I will pay it forward in any way I can . InshAllah . As I write this, here I am a 35 year old woman with a 10 year old little boy, still wrapped in my arms. Thanks for the birthday wishes…overwhelmed and overjoyed. Grateful. So much grateful. Alhumdullilah,” she concluded the message. Mahira's projects Mahira has been seen in a number of Pakistani films and shows including Bol, Bin Roye and Manto among others. She starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Raees in 2017. Among her most successful shows was Humsafar also starring Fawad Khan. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

