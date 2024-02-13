Andy Warhols filmed celebrity portraits en route to Hollywood





Andy Warhols famous Screen tests are ready for their close-up. Christies and the Andy Warhol Museum will host an exhibition of eight Warhol silent films at the Beverly Hills Galleries Auction Houses to mark the opening of Frieze Los Angeles. In keeping with the artist's complex relationship with fame, mass media and celebrity culture, the selection brings together films featuring pop culture icons such as Dennis Hooper and Bob Dylan, as well as must-sees from downtown New York's Edie Sedgwick, Donyale Luna and Jane Holzer, as well as Salvador Dal and Niki de Saint Phalle. Hollywood was everything to Andy from his childhood in smoky, grimy Pittsburgh and he escaped to cinema and the land of the imagination, says Patrick Moore, director of the Pittsburgh-based Andy Warhol Museum. Andy Warhol, Eddie Sedgwick1965. 16 mm film, color, silent, 4.4 minutes at 16 frames per second. The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a museum of the Carnegie Institute. All rights reserved. Photo from the film, courtesy of the Andy Warhol Museum Lasting just over four minutes, each filmed portrait shows a singular subject looking at the camera with an impassive expression, in almost total immobility. Andy's plan was to create his own studio with his own stars from both high society and the margins, Moore explains. The unsold exhibition will allow us to discover a part of Warhol's work which has remained relatively inaccessible to a wider public. Unlike his wildly popular prints and screen-printed canvases, the 16mm black-and-white films he produced mostly in the 1960s remained relatively obscure. The Whitney Museum of American Art in New York screened some of them as part of its 2018 retrospective, Andy WarholFrom A to B and back. The exhibition at Christies Los Angeles, Andy Warhol Screen Tests (February 27-March 14), this will be the first time that films featuring Holzer and Segwick will be shown outside of the Andy Warhol Museum. In today's digital world, these films have become largely inaccessible, viewable only through technology that is quickly becoming obsolete, says Sonya Roth, vice president at Christies. Andy Warhol, Lou Reed (Coke)1966. 16 mm film, black and white, silent, 4.5 minutes at 16 frames per second. The Andy Warhol Museum, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a museum of the Carnegie Institute. All rights reserved. Photo from the film, courtesy of the Andy Warhol Museum The museum hopes the exhibit will draw attention to its film initiative, which preserves artists' films for future generations and new technologies. The films are a treasure and a key part of Warhol's legacy, Moore says. They are being digitized as part of the museum's efforts to make Warhol's moving image works more widely available. Collaborative exhibits during the extensive process of transferring hundreds of films will help the museum remind people of the importance of the films, Moore adds. For Christies, holding the show in conjunction with Frieze Los Angeles (February 29-March 3) and the 2024 Academy Awards (March 10) not only activates its local facilities, but also establishes a powerful connection with the entertainment industry , explains Roth. Christies last made headlines with Warhol in 2022, when artists Marilyn Sage Blue Shot (1964) sold to dealer Larry Gagosian for $195 million (including fees) at his New York salesroom. The result set a new record for the most expensive 20th century work ever sold at auction.

