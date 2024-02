Inside Amitabh Bachchan's stunning white temple at his Mumbai home, Jalsa | Bollywood

Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared several photos from his Mumbai home, Jalsa. On his blog on Monday, Amitabh also posted a few photos giving a glimpse of the interior of the temple on the Jalsa premises. (Also read | Amitabh Bachchan shares a photo of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and calls the visit sublime, serene and filled with respect) Amitabh Bachchan at his home, Jalsa. Amitabh shares photos of Jalsa temple Amitabh also posted a few photos on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote in Hindi: “T 4918 Aastha (Faith) (triangular flag emojis) Doodh arpan Shivji pe, aur jal arpan tusi pe (Offering milk to Shivji and water to tulsi).” Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! In a photo posted on his blog, several white marble statues of deities were seen inside the temple. They were decorated with garlands of fresh flowers. A black shivling was also kept on a white marble stand. Golden bells hung from the ceiling of the temple. In some photos, Amitabh is seen pouring milk on the shivling. He also offered water to a tulsi plant in his garden. The actor was seen wearing a black hoodie and matching pants. However, he was barefoot. In one photo, several white marble statues of deities were seen. Amitabh met fans, Abhishek accompanied him Amitabh also posted several photos on his blog as he met his fans on Sunday. His fans gather in large numbers outside his house on Sundays to catch a glimpse of the actor. For more than 40 years, Amitabh has made sure to meet them. The actor greeted fans waiting outside the gate of his residence. His actor-son Abhishek Bachchan also made a surprise appearance from his balcony on Sunday. Abhishek, dressed in a red tracksuit, also greeted fans. When Amitabh spoke about his fans Earlier, on his blog, Amitabh had said that he always removes his shoes before meeting his fans, describing it as a “dedication” for him to interact with his well-wishers. He wrote: “I observe, however, that the numbers are smaller and the enthusiasm has diminished and the shouts of joy are now transferred to the moving camera… and this is more evident now, an indication that the Time has passed and nothing lasts forever. Amitabh's upcoming films Amitabh will next be seen in sci-fi action thriller Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. It will hit theaters on May 9, 2024. Amitabh also has a courtroom drama film, Section 84, in the works. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

