8 pairs of actors who would be perfect replacements for John and Jane in season 2 of Mr & Mrs Smith
Summary
- A potential season 2 of Mr. & Mrs. Smith could introduce more Smith couples to expand the world of the series.
- The series' mysterious organization, known as “Hihi”, remains a faceless entity with unknown morals.
- The right actors need to be cast for the new Smith couples to ensure they fit into the show's unique style.
After the shocking finale of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, A potential season 2 could look to feature even more Smith couples to expand the world of the series. Season 1 shows three Smith couples. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine play principals John and Jane Smith, but there are the “extremely high-risk” Smiths played by Wagner Moura and Parker Posey, and the Smiths who only appear in the first episode. There could be many more Johns and Janes in the world, and potential Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2 could focus on a whole new couple.
John and Jane Smith don't know much about their mysterious employer. Known as “Hihi” in Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the organization remains a faceless entity with unknown morals. One thing that is certain is the presence of other Johns and Janes working together, but the cliffhanger ending reveals nothing about the rest of the story. If season 2 brings new Smith couples, whether as stars or supporting characters, Mr. and Mrs. Smith should make sure to cast the right actors who can fit into the unique style of the series.
Mr & Mrs Smith season 1 ending explained: what happened to John and Jane
Amazon's reboot of Mr. and Mrs. Smith charts the ups and downs of two killers posing as a married couple, and season 1 ends on a suitably explosive note.
8 Bryan Tyree Henry and Zazie Beetz
Atlanta alumni fit Donald Glover's style perfectly
Donald Glover is not the only link between Mr. and Mrs. Smith And Atlanta. Hiro Murai directed episodes 1 and 2 of the spy series, and Stephen Glover is credited as co-writer of episode 5. If Mr. and Mrs. Smith chooses to bring a little more Atlanta Season 2 alumni Bryan Tyree Henry and Zazie Beetz would make a superb spy duo.
The actors were both part of the main cast of Atlanta, but they also worked together on David Leitch's action thriller High-speed train. They share a great dynamic and, above all, they can both exploit Donald Glover's comedic style with ease. High-speed train is also similar to Mr. and Mrs. Smith in the way it combines action and humor.
7 Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst
The real-life couple also depicts fictional relationships
Although
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
is billed as a spy thriller, it mainly focuses on the relationship between John and Jane.
Although Mr. and Mrs. Smith is billed as a spy thriller, it mainly focuses on the relationship between John and Jane. The missions they undertake each pose different challenges to their relationships. Toby's kidnapping in Italy is a test to see if they could raise children together, and their ski trip shows the kind of couple they don't want to be.
The actors playing John and Jane Smith must have a convincing dynamic. Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst showed in Fargo And The power of the dog that their marriage translates well into their work. Their unique chemistry means they would make excellent John and Jane Smith. They are each exceptional actors in dramatic and comedic roles.
6 Michael Cera and Alia Shawkat
Two masters of awkward comedy who could match the tone of Mr. and Mrs. Smith
In Arrested development, Michael Cera and Alia Shawkat star as George Michael Bluth and Maeby Fünke, two cousins who share a bond because the rest of their family doesn't pay them enough attention. Their hilariously awkward dynamic helps them stand out among an all-star cast, and Mr. and Mrs. Smith would be the perfect spectacle for their reunion.
At times, Donald Glover and Maya Erskine share awkward, understated humor in Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Cera and Shawkat could easily replicate the same style of comedy with their own version. Both Cera and Shawkat developed successful careers separately, but seeing them back together would be a treat for fans of Arrested development And Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 1.
11 Biggest Mysteries and Unanswered Questions After Season 1 of Mr & Mrs Smith
Season 1 of Amazon's Mr. & Mrs. Smith ends on a huge cliffhanger with many unanswered questions for series two to answer.
5 Jonathan Bailey and Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge would still be a great Jane Smith, even after leaving the project
Phoebe Waller-Bridge was originally supposed to play Jane Smith alongside Donald Glover, and the duo started the project together as co-writers. Their creative differences led her to amicably leave the project, but she would still make an excellent Jane Smith if these problems could be resolved. Whether she would also be a writer on the show is another question.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge has written for some brilliant films and TV shows including Kill Eve And Fleabag. To crash is one of its less famous shows, but the sitcom had a great cast for its only season. Jonathan Bailey played a key role in To crash's allure, and he has since appeared in Broadchurch And The Bridgerton Chronicles. He could reunite with Waller-Bridge as Britain's John and Jane Smith.
4 Andrew Scott and Jodie Comer
Scott and Comer have a history of mixing crime shows with humor
If Phoebe Waller-Bridger returns to write for Mr. and Mrs. Smith, she wouldn't necessarily have to be one of the stars to exert her influence on the show. She could count on some of her best collaborators to play the next John and Jane Smith, taking Andrew Scott from Flea bag and Jodie Comer of Kill Eve.
Even without the Waller-Bridge connection, Scott and Comer have the potential to make a great spy duo. Comer played one of television's most iconic assassins in Kill Eveand the upcoming Netflix drama Ripley presents Scott as an equally cunning operator. Scott and Comer are two British stars still on the rise, and seeing them team up would be an exciting prospect.
3 Steven Yeun and Gillian Jacobs
A superb animated duo that deserves a live-action vehicle
Steven Yeun and Gillian Jacobs are two of the stars of Invincible, Amazon Prime Video's blood-soaked superhero show. They are part of a wonderful voice cast that gives Invincible so much depth and humor, but they have yet to work together in a live-action show. Mr. and Mrs. Smith could benefit from giving them an opportunity.
Steven Yeun has been focusing more on film than TV since leaving The Walking Dead, with Invincible being a notable exception. Gillian Jacobs has a long list of TV credits, but very few have had the same impact as Community. Mr. and Mrs. Smith would give both actors a chance on a major TV show, and they have the talent to be perfect for it.
2 Jason Schwartzman and Jessie Buckley
Francesca Sloane already has the perfect Smith couple ready to go from one of her other shows
Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-creator Francesca Sloane was also a producer on Fargo season 4and the next John and Jane Smith could come from two of the Fargothe most compelling characters of. Jason Schwartzman plays mob boss Josto Fadda and Jessie Buckley plays Oraetta, a murderous nurse. Their characters are both brutal killers, but their performances introduce a lot of comic pathos.
Schwartzman and Buckley are among the strengths of Fargo season 4, and Mr. and Mrs. Smith could give them the chance to work together beyond the 11 episodes of the detective series. They are both excellent comedic actors, with Schwartzman particularly shining in his performances in Wes Anderson's films.
Mr. & Mrs. Season 1 Soundtrack Guide Smith: every song and when they play
Season 1 of Mr. & Mrs. Smith has a great soundtrack of classic love songs and energetic modern tunes, making it one of the highlights of the new series.
1 Dev Patel and Karen Fukuhara
Mr. and Mrs. Smith could take action for season 2
Actors like Dev Patel and Karen Fukuhara would allow the series to include more eye-catching fight scenes.
There are rapid outbreaks of violence in Mr. and Mrs. Smith first season, but the series is relatively light on action for the spy genre. Compared to Mr. and Mrs. Smith film, the TV series is less action-oriented, but casting different actors could open up new possibilities. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are excellent comedy actors, but neither of them have any real action star credentials.
Actors like Dev Patel and Karen Fukuhara would allow the series to include more eye-catching fight scenes. Patel has a background in taekwondo, which will help him direct his next action thriller. Monkey man looks ready to use. Fukuhara's skills in karate and other martial arts set her apart The boys, so her and Patel together would be an exciting John and Jane for season 2 of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.
