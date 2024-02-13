Actor joins 'Annie' for musical trip to Erie

February 12 The sun may not rise tomorrow, thanks to the cloud-covered winter in northwest Pennsylvania, but a touring company of a beloved musical is hoping to bring a ray or two in the area this week.

Erie's Warner Theater will adopt Broadway favorite “Annie” for shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. And if the theater veteran who plays Oliver Warbucks and his comrades has anything to do with it, audiences won't want to let America's favorite fictional orphan go.

“It’s been very well received,” said Christopher Swan, taking a break from his national tour Wednesday afternoon to share his love of the stage and this show in particular. “We're in Boston, Massachusetts. We opened (Tuesday) night and we're here for the week,” he explained. “It’s cold, but so far the crowd is in good spirits and we’re off to a good start.”

That's a pretty optimistic assessment, considering this version of the family classic has been on the road since October and won't wrap up until May in Portland, Oregon. The company will make a stop in New Philadelphia, Ohio, for a show today before curbing the buses for the two-night stay in Erie.

With a schedule like that, it wouldn't be surprising if Annie's benefactor, Papa Warbucks, pulled out her remaining hair because of the hectic pace. But as anyone who has ever seen the various incarnations of “Annie” knows, from the 1920s Little Orphan Annie comic strip to the original stage version of the late 1970s to the modern big screen version , it's madness. – a difficult role, so the actor takes it calmly.

“It’s kind of the classic look,” according to Swan. “Yeah, (Warbucks) has to be bald. I wasn't big on my hair anyway,” he added with a laugh, “so it saves me an extra step with the wig.”

As for the months spent traveling it by plane or car, “We're about halfway through the tour,” Swan said. “We usually do about eight shows a week, or six to seven if we’re traveling.” Longer stays in a city are called sit-downs, and comedians definitely prefer them. “The longer the week, the more appealing it is. A good part of the week the sitting sessions give you a good opportunity to relax and enjoy the city.”

And he should know it. The Vermont native, Boston Conservatory graduate and New York resident has visited many cities over the years. In addition to his stints in regional theater, Swan has enjoyed working in touring companies for at least a decade now, including traveling productions of everything from “Hairspray” to “A Christmas Story.”

“As an actor you want to work. In regional theater the tours don't last very long now, maybe four to six weeks,” he said. But with the series expansion, “you really get to live in the art. You can really watch it grow and (see) how it changes.”

Change concerns the life of an artist. In fact, “I'm relatively recently married,” Swan explained. “We just celebrated our fifth month anniversary.” In true “meet cute” style, Christopher and his wife, Laura, met while touring “A Christmas Story” and “we’ve been together ever since.” They were also together in the early days of “Annie,” but she is now working on her own stage projects. “With his blessing, I got back on the road 10 days after our wedding,” he said, while adding that a honeymoon to Italy this summer was hopefully on the horizon.

But for now, her “family” is the cast and crew of “Annie.”

Of course, that includes the redhead herself, Annie Bennett. She is played by Rainier (“Rainey”) Trevio, who, at just 11 years old, made her debut on a national tour. “These kids are amazing,” Swan enthused. “They do all the shows like we do, plus they go to school every day and do a lot of press too. … Everyone is very prepared and does what they have to do.”

This includes Sandy, the little orphan's best friend. Seamus occupies the role in this production. “Sandy is a mutt,” Swan said with a laugh. The canine crew “looks very Sandy-appropriate. They're street dogs, so nice and professional.” While Seamus is paired with Rainey, Kevin arrives on stage when understudy Avery Hope takes the role. “They’re both awesome,” he said of the dogs. “They are very loved and receive a lot of attention. They travel separately in a van with their owners.”

As for the younger ones, “It's so fun to watch them grow up,” he said of his vivacious co-stars. “They start to change, they become ‘tweens’. It’s interesting, but it’s a little bittersweet.”

However, they are only part of an ensemble of around 70 members.

“We’re very supportive of each other,” Swan noted. “It’s part of the profession we chose.”

The Tony Award-winning musical, written by Thomas Meehan, with music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin, has been a stage juggernaut since its first appearance on the Great White Way in 1977. The current production, in fact , was directed by Jenn Thompson. , which starred the orphan Penny in its first Broadway run, and features choreography by Patricia Wilcox. “Jenn is coming to town (Wednesday) to check in, take notes and see how the show has changed and progressed.”

So how has this changed? “It’s kind of fresh, in a weird way, because it goes back to the original storyline,” Swan said. Thompson “said she wanted to reinstate certain scenes and emphasize certain things in the show.”

And Swan is up for the challenge. “It’s dancing, singing, running around and picking up the kids,” he said of the musical. “You try to rest, eat well and stay in shape. … As an actor, it's a little harder to chew because (Warbucks) goes through more changes; it's too interesting to leave pass.”

So how does he keep it fresh night after night? “The part is so well written, from the beginning to the end of the journey,” Swan explained. “It's like any other role: you immerse yourself in it. … You can pretend and be someone else, let it take over.”

Spoken like someone who has been in the trenches of life and Swan has done that, of course. It's not something you easily think of when stereotyping theater kids, but he's also a U.S. Army veteran.

“I wanted to go to college but I didn't have any money. I was hesitant; I didn't know exactly what I wanted to do.”

So the day after his high school graduation, he left for training (his father was pushing for it, but his mother was hesitant until she learned it would only be a two-year commitment). He joined a combat engineer unit in Oklahoma, where he served as a cook and found his schedule allowed him to do…you guessed it…community theater. “I kept my hand in,” Swan said. After his service ended (although his battalion wanted him to get his act together and join them in Germany), he thought, “Now I have money and discipline.” Within a month, I was in school.

In other words, it's been a hard life. Christopher Swan's journey took him from “Guys and Dolls” and “My Fair Lady” to “Annie” and a visit to Erie.

“It’s a lot of work but it’s worth it,” he said.

YOU CAN GO

“Annie” will be presented Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. downtown at the Warner Theater. Tickets are available by visiting BroadwayInErie.com; in person at the Erie Insurance Arena box office, 809 French Street, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; or by calling (814) 452-4857.

Until Thursday, donations are being collected for the ANNA shelter. With every donation, customers can save $10 on select seats.

Donations are accepted at the box office and shelter, 1555 E. 10th St. They will also be accepted at the theater at each performance.

Ideal donation items include dog and cat food, blankets/towels and gift cards.