Emraan Hashmi: Thinking outside the box in Bollywood

Earlier, my idea of ​​a villain was that he would only be painted as this dark character.

I don't want to be seen as a bad guy

Emraan Hashmi

The OG of Bollywood serial kiss the boy has evolved. It took him a while to break out of the box, but he did. In recent years, he has been seen experimenting with a range of roles, including two-film hero projects like Selfiee and Tiger 3. The latter, in which he played the anti-hero, brought him back under the spotlights. Emraan explains to us why he does not want to be classified as wicked his foray into southern movies and more.Talking about the change in his career, Emraan says, “People wouldn't have thought of me in a Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar lead role. These are two different worlds and when they collide, something triggers. I think Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai would be one of my first films in this space. It took a lot of persuasion from Milan (Luthria, director) to convince me to play this role. I was reluctant because until then I had only played the main roles. Earlier, my idea of ​​a villain was that he would only be painted as a dark character. But in this film, I played the anti-hero. The same goes for my role in Tiger 3. He is the hero of his own story. I wouldn't want to play a one-color villain in a movie. I'm grateful to the filmmakers for understanding that and experimenting with that. I just go with the flow and don't aspire to make films in a certain genre.He likes playing the antagonist in movies, but he doesn't want to do it repeatedly. He clarifies, I played few antagonistic roles. I don't want to find myself in villainous roles. Yes, it's an interesting time to experiment. People love the larger-than-life experience of movies where two titans clash.

There was a deliberate effort to try something different

In his early days, Emraan was known for a certain intimate and daring cinema. He remained trapped in the image for years before finally breaking away from it. Ask him what his hook is as an actor today and he says, I think finding a rhythm is dangerous because it could put you in a box again. I hated being locked into certain types of roles for almost 15 years. There was a deliberate effort to break out of that box and try something different because I wasn't growing as an actor. I was sleepwalking on every set. That’s when I started doing films like Shanghai and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. This is actually a huge trap. Many Western actors probably give up on playing characters like Bond because you get progressively locked in sometimes. They say it's detrimental to your career because people can't see you as anything else when you come out of it.

I never imagined I would get into the South film industry.

Among all the steps he has taken as an actor, the biggest leap is venturing into a pan-South Indian project. Talking about the film, in which he stars with Telugu star Pawan Kalyan, he says, I never imagined I would venture into the South film industry. But it was a fantastic script and a great character. Sujeeth is a great director and makes this film on a huge canvas.

We have a lot to learn from the way Southern films are made

Ask him how different the work is in the South film industry and he says, “I think South filmmakers are much more disciplined than us (in Hindi cinema). Every penny spent on their film is projected on the screen. I think we often spend money in the wrong areas in Hindi films, and it ultimately doesn't translate on screen. They have finesse in their films when it comes to visual effects, scale and choice of groundbreaking stories. We have a way to go before we can match that and we have a lot to learn from how they make movies.