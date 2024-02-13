Warner Music India To Make Bollywood Debut With Jjust Music Partnership, Tiger Shroff Single





Warner Music India is set to make its debut in Bollywood soundtracks through a strategic partnership with Jjust Music. The deal will see Warner Music India make its first foray into marquee Bollywood releases, while Jjust Musics artists will benefit from being connected to Warner Musics' global network. More Variety The partnership's first joint release will be an English-language pop track from the Bollywood star Tiger Shroff. Jjust Music was launched by Bollywood producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani in 2019 and the label is known for singles including Vande Mataram featuring Tiger Shroff, Prada featuring Alia Bhatt and Muskurayega India featuring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurana, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. Launched in 2020, Warner Music India's roster includes Diljit Dosanjh, Armaan Malik and Darshan Raval. Bhagnani said: Jjust Music was born out of an ambition to create groundbreaking music content and provide a platform for independent Indian artists, while supporting them with our experience, expertise and resources. By providing Indian music and artists with the same visibility, support and opportunities as international music, this collaboration would only build trust and improve the quality of music created by the artists on our roster. Jay Mehta, MD, Warner Music India and SAARC, said, “This collaboration will help us add value to the careers of our artists by providing support across a wide range of areas, from live shows to brand partnerships. We were excited to launch into the Bollywood scene, but equally excited to give a platform to talented and interesting artists performing non-cinematic music. Alfonso Pérez-Soto, President of Emerging Markets, Warner Recorded Music, added: “Jackky has brought energy, enthusiasm and entrepreneurial flair to the Indian music market and is exactly the kind of person we love working with. . This agreement will allow Jjusts artists to benefit from our global network while Warner Music makes its Bollywood debut. The best of variety Register for Variety Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aol.com/warner-music-india-bollywood-debut-070101332.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

