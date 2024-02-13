Entertainment
Leonardo DiCaprio's new Hollywood film sparks fury in Sacramento after homeless people and their tents were torn from filming site during massive rainstorm with less than a day's notice
Leonardo DiCaprio's new film has sparked fury in Sacramento after a city square was cleared of homeless people and their tents after less than a day's notice.
The Oscar winnerwas photographed filming his new role for director Paul Thomas Anderson, a film temporarily titled BC Project.
Authorities cleared a half-dozen homeless tents in Cesar Chavez Square so they could shoot last Thursday. Filming was not scheduled until Sunday.
“Be careful to evacuate” notices were posted on all tents at the park, located in the city's downtown area with only 24 hours to move out, although all homeless people were offered a place in their newly established shelter. open.
Residents erupted in fury that the tents were moved on such short notice and during the state's chaotic river storms.
Sacramento Homeless Union President Crystal Sanchez criticized the city for a lack of preparation time in the midst of a major storm.
“It makes no sense, in the midst of an atmospheric storm, against federal laws and protections, that unhoused people would be displaced and put in greater danger than Hollywood shooting footage in Sacramento,” she said. declared.
“The city permit should not have been issued without appropriately placing the individuals in a shelter, as the city is well aware of the homeless crisis in the area.”
Anij Baker, 61, who lives in one of the park's tents after becoming homeless about four years ago, said he and his partner were not offered a place at the shelter, according tothe sacramento bee.
'It's terrible. We have nowhere to go. All our clothes and shoes are wet. We don't have any food,” Baker said
The city has a waiting list of more than 1,200 people for its 1,300 shelter beds, which are currently full. “We have to put everything in the cart,” Baker added. “It’s going to be heavy.”
Sacramento, like most California cities, is experiencing a homeless crisis.
Homeless advocacy group Sacramento Steps Forward says 9,278 homeless people live in Sacramento County
A homeless encampment is shaded by a tree in Sacramento
Sacramento Film director Jennifer West said she was thrilled that Anderson and DiCaprio's film was being shown in their city.
“We are excited to see these creative projects come to life in Sacramento,” she wrote in a blog post.
“We appreciate your cooperation and support as we showcase the beauty and vitality of Sacramento through these film projects.” Filming is expected to continue in the area until Tuesday.
In photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, DiCaprio, 49, looks unrecognizable in a disheveled suit consisting of a dirty bathrobe and jeans, as well as large sunglasses and a gray beanie.
The actor – who was recently snubbed for an Oscar for Killers of the Flower Moon – was seen on set with Anderson in the Northern California town of Eureka in late January.
DiCaprio's character appears to have fallen on hard times himself as he makes a call on a payphone and collapses to the ground, a look of defeat on his face.
Cameras focused on DiCaprio as he sat outside a grocery store, dramatically reaching out on the cement.
The plot of the film is currently being kept secret, but Deadline recently reported that the film also stars Sean Penn and Regina Hall.
The film is set in contemporary times and was written by Anderson. Anderson is also producing the film with Sara Murphy and Adam Somner.
In addition to the three main actors, Deadline reported that the film will benefit from a large cast. The film's budget is said to be close to $100 million. Variety reports.
Sacramento's Democratic district attorney filed a lawsuit in September against the Democratic-run capital for failing to clean up homeless encampments.
A homeless tent on the sidewalk in front of the Sacramento Credit Union office
The shootings are expected to displace homeless people as they continue in the area through Tuesday.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development found that California accounts for half of all homeless people in the country.
About three-quarters of the county's homeless population is unsheltered, and the majority of this group lives on the streets of Sacramento.
In 2022, California's state capital saw the number of homeless people increase more than that of San Francisco.
Crime data from the California Department of Justice found that in 2022, there were 8,894 violent crimes in Sacramento County.
