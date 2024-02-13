Meet Adarsh ​​Gourav, the White Tiger of Bollywood





Adarsh ​​Gourav made his debut at the age of 14 with Karan Johar's 2010 film 'My Name is Khan', where he played a young Shah Rukh Khan. However, the role that cemented his position in everyone's memory was that of Balram Halwai in the Netflix production, The White Tiger (2021), which starred Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao. The year 2023 turned out to be a triple whammy for him as he starred in the comedy-thriller web series Guns And Gulaabs, the coming-of-age film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and the drama Hollywood anthology Extrapolations. Apart from this, he has also done web series such as Leila and Hostel Daze. Those who have seen him in any of these films will agree that his portrayals are hard to forget. Take Jugnu's role in Guns And Gulaabs for example: there is a lingering hidden threat whenever Gourav is in a scene with those below him in the pecking order. And the last scene where he goes to meet his gifted father (Satish Kaushik) is reminiscent of the surprise felt during the climax of Hitchcock's Psycho (1960). And one of the reasons he has this impact is because he believes in the importance of the profession. “I think one aspect of acting that we don't talk about enough today is the training for the profession. Acting is an acquired skill, there is nothing called a born actor or a natural actor . You are born with certain qualities that help set the stage for you to become an actor, such as being empathetic. And these are also things that are taught to you through conditioning, parenting and your environment. However, the importance of training is never mentioned, especially in a day. and age when there are so many series, films and so many actors around- I think it's even more important that people train.

Because I feel like if as an actor you want to stand out, that's what will help you. Your craft and expertise in what you do will help you stand out from the crowd,” Gourav told us. Recently, he also landed a coveted role in Ridley Scott's Alien prequel series, and it wasn't easy. Gourav had given around 250 auditions in the last three years. “It's incredibly difficult to find work outside of India, especially when you're not physically present there, because you're doing everything virtually. But I think I'm very lucky to have agents who believed in me and, you know, persisted with me and never gave up on me and also encouraged me to audition not only for Indian roles but also for parts that aren't necessarily written for the Indians,” he said. Along with this, her future projects include Reema Kagti's comedy-drama Superman of Malegaon and Guns and Gulaabs season 2, among others. However, he is currently enjoying the success of his role as Kho Gaye Hum Kahan as Neel, a fitness trainer who dates an Instagram influencer, for which Gourav completely transformed his physique, making the rest of us watching the film feels, well, out of shape. The author can be contacted at [email protected] and Instagram.com/kabirsinghbhandari

