Jon Stewart Returns to 'Daily Show' Nearly 9 Years After Departure





Jon Stewart is back at the head of The daily shownine years after leaving the series, and was replaced by Trevor Noah. After Noah's departure in late 2022, the late-night news comedy series began searching for a new host and featured a rotation of different potential talents in the anchor seat. However, after a year of rotating guest hosts, the show returned to its major architect, Stewart. Stewart sat behind the desk on Monday for his grand return and was greeted with a round of cheers and applause, as he joked: “Now where was I?” Of his return, Stewart joked, “I've signed on numerous times, and from what I understand, talk show hosts get immunity.” After discussing the Super Bowl and poking fun at right-wing conspiracy theories surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Stewart moved on to the big topic of the evening: the 2024 presidential election and took a closer look at President Joe Biden . and former President Donald Trump. Stewart was clearly called upon for his experience in political theater, and the seasoned professional returned to his old groove as he deftly handled and anchored the politically pointed episode with humor and gravitas in equal measure. One of the highlights of the episode came when Stewart reached out to his press team.

correspondents — including Dulcé Sloan, who commented on the options Americans must choose from when it comes to voting. “It's the same shit again, it's just a reboot. We need more than the same show with an older but familiar face,” said Sloan, not-too-subtly mocking Stewart's return as 'host. “You…you’re talking about the two candidates, right?” » Stewart asked sheepishly. “Yeah! I mean, they already had that job,” she replied. “Now these old white guys have to come and get it? Come on, sir. Go do something new. It's so desperate. Like, let someone else run the show.” “You’re talking about the elections, right?” Stewart asked again. “I said what I said,” Sloan retorted. Although Stewart is back, the comic will only be animated on Mondays. Members of the show's news team will steer the ship the rest of the week – with Jordan Klepper back on the show and ready to drop anchor for the next few days. The daily show airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, and the new episode will be available the following day on Paramount+. RELATED CONTENT:

