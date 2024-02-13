Deepika reacts to her announcement as presenter at the BAFTA Awards | Bollywood





Deepika Padukone, David Beckham, Cate Blanchett and Dua Lipa are among the few celebrities confirmed to present awards at the BAFTA Film Awards, according to a report in Variety. Deepika also shared the news on her Instagram stories, writing, Gratitude. The actor turned heads last year when she also presented an award at the Oscars. The BAFTA Film Awards will take place on Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in London. (Also Read: Ranveer Singh walks hand in hand with Deepika Padukone and escorts her to their car on arrival in Mumbai. Watch) After the Oscars, Deepika Padukone should present an award at the BAFTAs (Michael Tran/AFP) A screenshot of Deepika Padukone's Instagram stories The presenters Although the categories they will be handing out are unconfirmed, other winners include Adjoa Andoh from Bridgerton, Hugh Grant, Lily Collin from Emily in Paris, Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson from The Crown, Himesh Patel from Black Mirror and Idris Elba . Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Variety reports that it has been confirmed that past winners Emma Mackay and Jack O'Connell will present the Rising Star Award. Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Sophie Wilde are this year's contenders. Hannah Waddingham will perform a special cover, while Sophie Ellis Bexter will sing Murder on the Dancefloor, which recently regained popularity two decades after its release thanks to Saltburn. Celebrities including Barry Keoghan, Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Cillian Murphy, Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Celine Song and Yorgos Lanthimos are expected to attend the ceremony. Deepika at the Oscars In 2023, Deepika presented the Oscar to the RRR team for the song Naatu Naatu, winner in the Best Original Song category. Announcing her win, she said on stage: “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation. She added, “It is set during a pivotal scene in RRR, a film about the friendship between real Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Besides being sung in Telugu and illustrating the themes anti-colonialists of the film, it is also a real banger. It has been viewed millions of times on YouTube and Tiktok, makes audiences dance in cinemas around the world and is also the first song from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. The 77th edition of the BAFTA Awards will be broadcast in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play at 1:30 am on February 19. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/deepika-padukone-to-join-cate-blanchett-david-beckham-and-dua-lipa-as-presenter-at-bafta-film-awards-101707797550655.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos