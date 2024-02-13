Yellow Sarees Inspired by Bollywood Divas to Style for a Perfect Saraswati Puja India TV Look

Entertainment
Basant Panchami, a vibrant Hindu festival celebrated every year on February 14, marks the arrival of spring in India. This year, the occasion is not only to worship Goddess Saraswati but also embrace the Bollywood diva-inspired trend of donning yellow outfits to adorn the perfect Saraswati Puja look. Yellow is the color that symbolizes brightness and vitality and echoes the joyful spirit of the festival. Traditionally, people wear yellow clothing. So if you're still considering your bright yellow ensemble for the occasion, don't worry, we've got you covered. Here are some of the best Bollywood inspired yellow saree styles to ensure you make a statement with this Basant Panchami.
Alia Bhatt
Talking about saree fashion without talking about it Alia Bhatt is not fair. The famous Bollywood actress wowed her fans as she gracefully donned a beautiful yellow saree from Anavila's Aamod collection. The saree is intricately embroidered with motifs of house sparrows, banana leaves and blooming flowers in a range of green, red, white, brown and golden shades. Paired with a complementary sleeveless blouse, Alia Bhatt exuded an aura of elegant royalty. Her subtle makeup, complete with a choker necklace and chic braided hairstyle, provided the perfect finishing touch.
Madhuri said
For an elevated Basant Panchami set, take inspiration from Madhuri Dixit, the sari queen. The divas' yellow saree garnered adoration from fashion lovers and critics alike. Designed by Seema Gujral, the luxurious georgette fabric is adorned with intricate mirrorwork and features an elegant border. She radiated pure magnificence with a matching embroidered blouse and an open front jacket adorned with mirrors. With glamorous makeup, statement earrings and a messy ponytail, she looked stunning.
Ananya Pandey
Next is the stunning Gen Z sensation, Ananya Pandey. The actress always turns heads with her fashion-forward looks. Her yellow saree, exuding grace and glamour, is no exception and can be a must-have source of inspiration for Basant Panchami. She chose an organza saree with shimmering borders and draped it gracefully. Paired with a matching backless blouse, she exuded absolute charm and fascinated everyone with her captivating appearance.
Vaani Kapoor
Vaani Kapoor's exquisite yellow saree, adorned with intricate silver embroidery, is perfect for a Panchami outfit. Paired with a sleeveless blouse, her ensemble exudes chic sophistication. The actress kept her accessories minimal with delicate jhumkis. Her makeup was subtle, including smoky eyeshadow, eyeliner, kajal, contoured cheeks, highlighter, blush and nude lipstick. Her open, wavy hair completed her overall look.
