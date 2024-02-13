Jon Stewart returns as host of “The Daily Show” – NBC New York





In his first hosting of “The Daily Show” since 2015, Jon Stewart didn’t hold back. In his opening monologue, which had become an iconic part of his 16 years on the show, Stewart took on the 2024 presidential election and its two main candidates: former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. Specifically, Stewart hilariously talked for 20 minutes about Trump and Biden's ages, with Trump being 77 and Biden 81. “These two candidates both face the same challenges, and it's not crazy to think that the two oldest people in the history of the country to ever run for president might have some of those challenges,” Stewart said at one point. To prove his point about age, Stewart hilariously zoomed the camera in on his 61-year-old face. “Look at me. Look at how much time has passed,” Stewart joked. “Here, give children a glimpse of the lunar surface. “Look at this,” Stewart continued, pointing to his face. “I'm about 20 years younger than those fucking bastards——. That.” Stewart then clarified that “Joe Biden is not Donald Trump” due to a number of differences, including that “he hasn't been indicted that many times.” Stewart's return to “The Daily Show,” announced just a few weeks ago, will see him take on hosting duties every Monday as well as an executive producer role. on Stewart will host The Daily Show on Mondays through at least the 2024 election cycle. Stewart's role is expected to continue through the 2024 election cycle. On days when Stewart is not hosting, the host will continue to be a rotating cast of the show's correspondents, including Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta and Dulc Sloan. “The Daily Show” had been working with a rotating team of hosts since 2022, when Trevor Noah left his hosting position. Noah had replaced Stewart, who was the first to take the series to popular heights during his stint as host starting in 1999. During Stewart's 9-year hiatus from the series, he directed and wrote the political satirical film “Irresistible” and hosted “The Problem with Jon Stewart” on Apple TV+ before parting ways with the streaming service in October 2023.

