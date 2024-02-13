Jon Stewart returns to 'The 'Daily Show,' eyes rolling and fury intact

Now… where was I?

And with that, Jon Stewart was back.

Nine years and countless joke-generating political scandals later, the man who arguably made Comedy Central's “The Daily Show” a cultural phenomenon was back at his desk Monday night, feigning doodles on his blue paper while that a standing ovation was drowned out. the theme song.

There have been interim claimants to the throne, some more successful than others. And there are still plans to name a permanent successor, perhaps from among the group of correspondents who will anchor Tuesday through Thursday (11 EST/PST).

But the king has returned. Why am I back? » asked Stewart, with the same hangdog look but with a beard and a little more gray hair. I have committed a lot of crimes. When the laughter died down, he launched his first “Daily Show” against a man whose campaign had only just begun when Stewart signed on in 2015 after 16 years as host.

From what I understand, talk show hosts are granted immunity, he said, referring to former President Trump's ongoing legal efforts to avoid prosecution for the assault from the Capitol on January 6. This doesn't make much sense, but discuss it with the founders.

Stewart never really left, appearing online with occasional rants, making headlines with his support for sick workers at Ground Zero, and most recently as host of the Apple TV+ show The Problem with Jon Stewart , which was canceled, Stewart told “CBS Mornings” because they didn't want me to say things that might get me in trouble.

Paging Comedy Central.

And so Stewart, 61, the disgruntled voice of outrage and humor, found his way back to his trusty soapbox. For many, it felt like no time had passed.

Stewart shrugged, rolled his eyes and sounded strange throughout an opening segment that came from the Super Bowl (noting that the Kansas City Chiefs' victory surely meant that Travis Kelce's campaign and Taylor Swift to vaccinate America, according to some conservative conspiracies, was over.) ), of course, to the next duel between the parties' presumptive nominees, former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden (2024 Election: Dysfunction electile).

As always, for Stewart, politics took center stage, but he was a believer in equal opportunity. (Is that a word? Well, hey, Stewart makes them up all the time.)

The Trump family, Donald and his children, made appearances in video clips during a segment about Biden's questionable memory, with Trump saying during a deposition that he didn't remember if he said he had a good memory. Cue Stewart's wide-eyed “my head is exploding” look.

But President Biden has also had withering facial expressions, notably when he returned to the podium at a recent press conference to talk about Gaza's nonexistent neighbor, Mexico.

Did Biden have the opportunity to address the nation on his 2024 agenda in a pre-Super Bowl interview? “Well, no,” Stewart explained. Instead, he posted a TikTok video in which he proclaimed his preference for Mama Kelce “over his football sons. “I understand she makes excellent chocolate chip cookies.

Stewart held a blank stare for what seemed like hours before blurting out his suggestion to the president: Fire. Everyone. How to go to TikTok and end up searching older?

In a discussion about older candidates, he said: “What's crazy is to think that it's us as voters who have to silence the concerns and the criticism. It's It’s the candidates’ job to allay concerns, not the voters’ job to not mention them.”

Then, to make his point, Stewart used another signature move and turned to the camera on the right and asked for a close-up. Look at me; look how long it's been. Give kids a glimpse of the lunar surface here, he said of its craggy features. And I'm 20 years younger than the presidential candidates.

When Stewart said goodbye to his “Daily Show” fans in August 2015, he said a friend suggested to him that his career was really just one long conversation with the audience. “So this show isn't ending. It's just a little break in the conversation,” he said.

Now that the conversation has resumed, Stewart had some wisdom to share.

Turning serious, he said: “One thing I have learned over the last nine years is that working for a world you want is done by people knocking on doors and working hard to make democracy work. So while two men are vying for office, you have to worry about (the country) every day before Election Day and every day after. Forever.

Then a pause for applause, before flashing that Stewart smirk, a telltale sign that the joke bomb thrower is more than happy to be back.

Although, on the plus side, he added, I'm told that at some point the sun will run out of hydrogen.