Drake will treat his fans to his $2.3 MILLION Super Bowl winnings! | Entertainment

Drake won more than $2.3 million on a bet on the 2024 Super Bowl, but he's giving it away to a fan.
The 37-year-old rapper, born Aubrey Drake Graham, has an estimated net worth of $250 million and revealed on Instagram that he bet $1.15 million of his fortune on the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Kansas City 49ers. San Francisco on Sunday (02/11/24). ) game at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas.
He has now revealed that with the Chiefs winning 25-22, his windfall amounted to over $2.3 million, which he intends to use to make one of his fans very happy .
Just before Sunday's match, the Grammy winner posted a screenshot of his bet on the Stake betting platform he has a partnership with, with the caption: If I win, someone will be super blessed on the tmrw show.
Drake was scheduled to distribute his winnings during his concert on Monday (12.02.24) at Missouris Enterprise Center.
He wasn't at Allegiant Stadium watching the Super Bowl, but posted footage of himself to his Instagram Story enjoying it on TV from what appeared to be a hotel suite.
Drake is well known for placing sports bets on everything from UFC fights to baseball games, but he's had such mixed luck that his tendency to lose huge bets has been dubbed the Drake Curse by athletes and the fans.
His massive win at Super Bowl 24 comes after the rapper reportedly laughed off an allegedly inappropriate video of the rapper that surfaced online.
The Hotline Bling singer started trending on X earlier this month after the clip showed a man who appeared to be the musician touching himself while sitting on a bed spared the web.
A headboard in the video appeared to match the one Drake has on his $220 million private jet, but the rapper apparently responded to the leak by sending a series of laughing emojis.
He was asked about it by popular streamer Adin Ross, 23, who sent him a voice memo about the clip.
Adin said: I am still alive, brother. We were just watching the (video.) It's like crazy brother, like damn.
You're lucky enough to have your voice, you're lucky enough to play, you're lucky enough to be yourself, you're lucky enough to be number one and you're also lucky enough to have a (big part) private.)
Ross then claimed that Drake responded to his note by putting eight laughing emojis.
The streamer also suggested that Drake could use his voice note as the intro to his upcoming album.
It is not confirmed if the man in the video is Drake, as he has yet to publicly comment on the video.
