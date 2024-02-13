Nimoys A Love Story event left audiences with new ideas about love

The Nimoy's most recent event lived up to the motto posted on its door: “live long and prosper.”

The Westwood Theater hosted “Crushing at the Nimoy: A Love Story Event” this past Sunday evening. Hosted by the UCLA Student Committee for the Arts and the UCLA Sexperts, students enjoy an unforgettable experience filled with dating advice, poetry readings, musical entertainment, and a vibrator giveaway. With Valentine's Day approaching, each performance offered a distinct exploration of sexuality, desire, what it means to have a crush, and what love means to them.

The doors to sexual awakening opened at 6 p.m. On the first floor, spectators were invited to stock up on condoms and lollipops on the gift table. People were then encouraged to go upstairs to participate in the “Letters to Your Crush” workshop. Students sat, mingling and laughing, writing letters to their loved one, sealing them with kisses and heart stickers. About half an hour later, the audience took their seats in the room. At 6:49 p.m. the show started.

First, Sexperts co-director and chief of staff, fourth-year students Chloe Morris, a public affairs and gender studies student, and Vanessa Nguyen, a psychobiology student, arrived on stage and explained the statement. mission of their club. Morris said the goal of the Sexperts organization is to “promote sexual health, consent, communication and pleasure.” The evening's self-proclaimed “Love Experts” described how the evening's performances would unfold, which would be interspersed with answers to questions from the audience about love and relationships, and would end with the much-anticipated handout of vibrators. With that, the first artist took the stage.

The first act of the evening was an original song called “I Left You Room” performed by Shannae Bernales. The song was an acoustic guitar pop ballad about leaving space in your heart for someone. Jovana Tankou, a Sexperts member and third-year sociology and African-American studies student, then read a poem she wrote called “From the Bottom of the Pedestal.” This poem was about the complexity of expectations contrasting with reality when you have a crush on someone.

“Have you ever had a crush on someone, and who that person is in your mind and who they are in real life are two completely different things?” » said Tankou. “This poem is about being on the opposite side of that.”

Another written work was shared, this one about the emotions that accompany a crush, written by Jasmine Speights, a second-year business economics student. Speights' poem “Cycles” about the good, the bad and the ugly of the endless cycle of a crush drew an audible gasp from the audience when she uttered the phrase “because you're still in love with her.” Following this, Morris and Nguyen returned to the stage to answer the first round of relationship questions. Questions asked included: “How can I not be ghosted on Hinge?” » and “Is ghosting unethical?”

“I'm convinced that if this person was right for you, they wouldn't be ghosted. So, you better run now,” Morris said. “Instead of being desperate, you should never get to this phase.”

The third poem of the evening was an exploration of the self in synthesized waves read by Cerulean Long. While reading, Long discarded page after page of her poem to move on to the next, as if to create a heartbreaking visual metaphor for her ongoing cycle of toxic overwhelm. Two more stories of love and regret escaped the hearts of their readers before the second round of questions began.

After a vulnerable and explicit question, the audience burst into laughter. Morris and Nguyen agreed that awkward moments are expected in relationships and that partners should be accepting of each other. Then the next artist strutted onto the stage, dropping not only his jacket but also some serious lyrics. Jay Satten took the audience on a musical journey with his songs “Code Red,” “Love Like Yours,” and “Knockout.” “Code Red” was about letting the one you love end up without you. “Love Like Yours” and “Knockout” were both about how it feels to find the one.

Stories of first love, first dates and other relationship issues followed this performance. Comedy trio Angel More, Sam Rafter and Bella Garcia then took to the mic stand and delivered a sketch about the “ten things not to do” on first dates. While some were obvious, like not vaping in the face or flexing unnecessarily, others unexpected, like not ordering gluten-free foods or referencing Vines, drew notable laughs from the audience.

The final question and answer portion of the evening asked the Sexperts what to do when the person they're interested in thinks the moon landing was fake. Morris said it wouldn't make her angry, because she thinks it's not the first thing the U.S. government has lied about. Nguyen said it's best to leave the subject aside and discuss what they believe. A contemporary dance and a comic song about boba rounded off the evening's entertainment. After the anticipated gift resulted in a lucky audience member winning a new prize, the performers and audience entered the hall with a new idea of ​​what it means to love. Performer Speights reappeared at the end of the show having poured her heart out on stage. Before leaving The Nimoy, she wanted to make sure people weren't wasting their time chasing someone who didn't feel the same way.

“You shouldn't spend your time chasing someone who doesn't really love you for you,” Speights said. “It’s important to know your worth because I feel like a lot of us don’t know our worth…which leads us to settle.” So make sure you know your worth and don't settle for anything less.