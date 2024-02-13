Emraan Hashmi highlights the differences between the Bollywood industry and that of the South; “We often spend money in the wrong areas”

Emraan Hashmi is undeniably one of the most gifted actors in the world of entertainment. His upcoming Telugu film OG has created quite a buzz in recent times. After his role in Tiger 3, Emraan once again takes on the challenge of playing an antagonist alongside Pawan Kalyan. During a recent interview, he openly shared his thoughts on working in the Southern film industry, admitting that he never imagined himself being part of a film in the South.

Emraan Hashmi compares Bollywood and South filmmakers

Emraan Hashmi recently shared his thoughts on the contrasting work environments between the South film industry and Bollywood in an interview with The Times Of India. He emphasized that filmmakers from the South are very disciplined and their investments directly translate into quality on screen. On the other hand, he mentioned that Hindi filmmakers tend to allocate funds to less productive areas.

He said, “I think South filmmakers are much more disciplined than us (in Hindi cinema). Every penny spent on their film is projected on the screen. I think we often spend money in the wrong areas in Hindi films, and it ultimately doesn't translate on screen. They have finesse in their films when it comes to visual effects, scale, and choice of groundbreaking stories. We have a way to go before we can match that, and we have a lot to learn from how they make movies.

Furthermore, he also expressed his joy of working on a film in the South film industry. Emraan, who gained immense fame for his protagonist roles, said he never imagined himself entering the South film industry. He nevertheless mentioned that the script was exceptional, as was his character. Praising Sujeeth as an exceptional director, the actor revealed that he is creating something extraordinary on a grand scale.

Emraan Hashmi on breaking his quintessential on-screen image

Notably, Emraan Hashmi started his career as a romantic hero. He gained immense popularity thanks to his own genre of cinema, described as intimate and daring. However, the actor consciously made a choice and broke this image by portraying different roles. What led him to break the picture, the actor said, finding a rhythm is dangerous because it could put you back in a box.

He also said that he didn't like being pigeonholed into a certain type of role for almost 15 years. According to him, it was a deliberate effort on his part to try something different because he was not growing as an actor. He then recalled sleepwalking on every set, after which he took up films like Shanghai and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai.

This is actually a huge trap. Many Western actors probably give up on playing characters like Bond because you get progressively locked in sometimes. They say it's detrimental to your career because people can't see you as anything else when you come out of it.

That said, Emraan Hashmi admits to liking villainous roles in films, but he doesn't want to play them consistently. He feels that he has played a few negative roles and that it is an interesting time to experiment because people are having larger-than-life experiences through films where two titans clash.

About OG

Emraan Hashmi, who was last seen in Salman Khan's Tiger 3, is now embarking on his South Indian project, OG, directed by Sujeeth Reddy. The film features Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan as the lead protagonists, with Tamil actor Arjun Das playing an important role. Scheduled to release on September 27, 2024, OG will hit theaters in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

