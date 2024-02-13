Jennifer Lopez admits she could have made her 'LAST album' | Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez has admitted that “This Is Me… Now” could be her last album.
The 'On The Floor' singer, 54, admitted that her new record – which is about her relationship with her husband, Hollywood actor Ben Affleck, 51, and which will be released on Friday (02/16/24) – feels like “the end of an era”. and the “start on new”.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': “We did a bunch of different album covers.
“We try to do very special things for the fans and create collectibles and things like that that they can have forever and ever. The truth is, I don't even know if I'll ever make a another album after this one. It's such a quintessential Jennifer Lopez J.Lo kind of project and I just feel really fulfilled, so they'll really become collectibles at some point.”
Asked if this was her last studio collection, she replied: “Don't tell Benny [Medina, manager and collaborator] That's what I think: maybe this will be my last album.”
She added: “I feel like it's the end of kind of an era for me and the beginning of a new one, so I would never say never, but right now I have the I feel like I really put my heart and soul into it and I'm very excited and it really took a lot out of me.”
“This Is Me… Now” is the follow-up to 2002’s “This Is Me… Then.”
However, the “Marry Me” star's last studio album was 2014's “AKA.”
Meanwhile, Jennifer recently hinted she could be set for her first world tour in 12 years.
The singer and actress of “Jenny from the Block” believes that her next album is well “suited” to a “live experience”.
She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: “I kept telling my team, I was like, 'You have to understand, I'm going to perform these songs. I'm going to bring them to life on stage, and it has to be in the ground.” … We had to dig. And they understood it and they gave it to me.
“I really want to [tour]. I believe there is nothing more suited to being live and having a live experience than this record.
“I don’t have any official information on that at the moment, but I really want to go out and perform this music, that’s for sure.”
Jennifer's last major concert series was her “It's My Party Tour” in 2019, when she performed in the United States, Canada, Israel, Russia, Turkey, Spain and Egypt .
